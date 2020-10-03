Diced or shredded hash browns, about 2lbs
1 lb. breakfast sausage, bacon or chopped ham (cooked)
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
7 eggs
1 3/4 c. milk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease muffin tins or spray tins with nonstick spray.
Fill tins 1/2 full with hash browns. Place a layer of sausage, bacon or ham on top of hash browns, followed by a layer of cheese. In a large bowl, mix eggs, milk, salt and pepper.
Pour into each muffin cup (approx. 3/4 full). Bake at 350 degrees for 40 min.
To freeze, let muffin cool, place in plastic baggies, or wrap in plastic wrap. To serve frozen muffin, microwave on defrost for about a minute and then another 15-30 seconds. Each microwave will vary so try it once and see what works best of you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.