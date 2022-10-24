After wrapping up old business earlier in their Oct. 11 session, the Eldora council shifted gears and rapidly went through the first four new-business considerations, as well: Resolution 10-22-3141 to "approve the monthly claims," Resolution 10-22-3142 for "financials," Resolution 10-22-3143 for "the merit increase," and Resolution 10-22-3144 for "hiring and setting wage for [an] EMS employee."
The fifth new-business topic and item No. 12 on the council's agenda revolved around offering a contract for sewer-cleaning services: Resolution 10-22-3145 authorized Mayor David Dunn "to sign [a] sewer cleaning contract with CIT Sewer Solutions" of McCallsburg. Council members had no qualms with passing the resolution. "CIT has historically done a good job for us. We've used them on a regular basis, but they were cheaper," said councilman Mike May Jr. Two total bids had been received for the sewer contract, and CIT was granted the offer by Eldora.
The Eldora council then went on to approve Resolution 10-22-3146, which authorized an "application with [the] USDA"; Resolution 10-22-3147, which "approved acceptance and authorizing payment of construction pay application No. 2 for the 11th Avenue project by Gehrke Inc of Eldora."
At item 15, a motion was passed to approve [an] economic development payment to Marc Anderson for March through September 2022.
Upon reaching items 16 and 17, Resolutions 10-23-3148 and Resolution 10-23-3150, council member Carey Callaway-Morton took the floor to expound on the city investment policy and Iowa Public Agency Investment Trust (IPAIT) to pitch the idea of the city finding ways to generate extra interest.
"We have a significant balance in our accounts that we don't necessarily pay out right away," Callaway-Morton explained. So, she added, the finance committee recommended looking for ways to boost the interest accruals for city accounts.
With that, Callaway-Morton revealed the Iowa Public Agency Investment Trust (IPAIT), which is "an organization that works with municipalities and school districts and public entities to invest their funds like a traditional pooled investment fund.
"They have varying, different options on how and why and what we could potentially do with this money. Changing the investment policy simply allows us to, if we want to, down the road, it allows us to put some money into their accounts to gain higher interest and earn money on that money we have sitting in those accounts," she added.
In short, Resolution 10-23-3150 would allow a change to Eldora's investment policy, and Resolution 10-23-314 would allow for that update to be explicitly connected with Iowa Public Agency Investment Trust (IPAIT) if the council so chooses. But, Callaway-Morton continued, how Eldora wants to use the Iowa Public Agency Investment Trust would come later with more detailed resolutions if that's the route council members decide to take.
More than anything, council member Callaway-Morton was just warming the waters for the idea; nothing was confirmed or set in stone during Tuesday's meeting. But the councilwoman reiterated that there are scenarios where the council never moves forward with the Investment Trust; the process is in its preliminary phases while Eldora continues researching IPAIT.
Callaway-Morton mentioned that part of the ideation of using IPAIT came after a desire to get a better working knowledge of Eldora's financial standing. Via Callaway-Morton, the city wants to sit down with "agencies and banks that currently house our [Eldora's] money and get a better handle on what are we doing with it. What account is it in? Are there moves we can make that are beneficial to everyone?"
As it stands, the topics Callaway-Morton discussed were exploratory; reviews were done by banks already holding Eldora cash to gain more knowledge on the situation. More research will be done before decisions are reached (if at all). But in preparation for a potential move, both resolutions were passed.
