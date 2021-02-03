Julie Towne
An audit of Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health released Thursday reports that former director Julie Towne improperly distributed more than $38,000 during a three-year timespan. 

The Eldora City Council was updated on the continuing investigation into the misuse of funds by the former director of Greenbelt Home Care during a closed session Tuesday.

"All I can tell you is (Hardin) County Attorney Darrell Meyer provided us information into the investigation of the former director of Greenbelt Home Care," said City Administrator Aaron Budweg. "There was no decision or anything done. It was more of an informative (session)."

