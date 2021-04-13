An Eldora man who hit his roommate with a baseball bat last December has been sentenced to a 90-day suspended sentence in Iowa District Court.
According to court records, 23-year-old Christopher Eugene Bridges pleaded guilty to assault with intent to inflict serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.
The affidavit states that Eldora Police were called to 1313 24th St. at 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 14 for a reported assaulted in progress. Upon arrival they found Bridges in the driveway where he calmly told them, "Take me into custody." The report goes on to state that once police made contact with Bridges' roommate, who also reported the assault, they found him bleeding from the mouth and forehead and he had a bruise next to the cut on his forehead. The alleged victim also had a large bruise on his ribs "consistent with the shape of a baseball bat."
The victim told police that Bridges entered his room to "ask him about some issues he had" before hitting him with the bat, putting him in a headlock and punching him in the face multiple times.
Bridges was also fined a total of $983.25 by the court and placed on probation for a period of two years.
