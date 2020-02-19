Iowa’s Ride may be in the spotlight during its inaugural run, but that doesn’t mean the people in Eldora will be in the dark.
It was announced in November that Eldora will be one of the overnight stops — the smallest overnight stop — on the new cross-state bike ride’s route. When RAGBRAI stopped in the town in 2015, Eldora was a stop as well. That helps the new Host Town Committee in the early planning process.
Marc Anderson, a Host Town Committee member, was also a part of the RAGBRAI advisory committee in 2015 – when 43-year-old ride spent a night in Eldora. When he heard the news that T.J. Juskiewicz was leaving the annual ride to start a new ride, Anderson reached out.
“I just sent an email off to them congratulating them and telling them how much we appreciated their help in 2015 with RAGBRAI and wished them the best of luck,” Anderson said. “I told them if Iowa’s Ride ever wanted to pass through this way, we would love to talk to them about hosting Iowa’s Ride overnight or a pass through.”
A little while later, Anderson found out Eldora was going to be one of the overnight stops on the inaugural ride.
“I wanted to help TJ with this because they are just outstanding people and they were really straight shooters. They helped us, in 2015 we didn’t know anything about running or organizing an event like this and they held our hand through the process and everything they told us to do was true,” said Anderson. “They are just really good people and I wanted to help them to see that this new event got off to a good start.”
The overnight towns are given a handbook of what to expect and what to do to make sure it’s a successful event. They’re encouraged to create committees. For example there is the Host Town Committee. That’s the main group of seven people. In that group there’s representation of the county, the city, the school and the rest are local businesses. There are also sub committees. For example: food and fun, safety, transportation, housing, publicity and revenue.
“We expect that our planning process for Iowa’s Ride should be a fraction of the time that it took in 2015,” Anderson said. “The Advisory Committee that we have here in Eldora for Iowa’s Ride is essentially the same group that organized RAGBRAI in 2015 and we all kept all of our materials, we kept all of our binders and notes and contacts and all that. So, the planning process for Iowa’s Ride should go a lot smoother for us.”
Much of the setup will be the same as five years ago. The campground area will be similar, the entertainment will be at the same city parking lot. One change is this year there will be only one campground - not multiple locations as there were in 2015.
Even though there is a lot they can plan for, this is the first-ever Iowa’s Ride, so there are still a lot of question marks. Anderson and his committee already know it won’t be as large as RAGBRAI has been in the past.
“I think both RAGBRAI and Iowa’s Ride are going to be smaller than what RAGBRAI had been traditionally,” he said. “Riders will be choosing between two rides. There will be some that double dip, maybe part of the first week and part of the second week or whatever.”
Iowa’s Ride will cap the number of registered riders at 5,000. When RAGBRAI came through Eldora in 2015, there were an estimated between 15,000 to 20,000 riders plus support staff.
RAGBRAI will cross the state the week after Iowa’s Ride, and will travel on a similar route. Just before deadline on this special section, RAGBRAI announced Iowa Falls will be one of its overnight stops on this year’s ride.
Currently, Iowa’s Ride has 42 of 50 states (plus Washington D.C.) and five countries represented by registrants.
As far as planning, the biggest struggle with Iowa’s ride is the unknown.
“If we knew what the weather was going to be like and if we knew how many people were going to be in town and we knew how much revenue we were going to bring in, it would make a lot of these decisions a lot easier,” Anderson said. “The entertainment that we’re looking at is more expensive and that just means that we have to draw more people in and sell more beer. Because the vast majority of the revenue is going to be from the beverage garden the night of the event. If we knew that we were going to have 72 degrees and we knew that we were going to have 10,000 people here and we knew that they were each going to have three beers, then it would be a piece of cake.”
It’s not cheap to host something like RAGBRAI or Iowa’s Ride. In 2015, Eldora spent close to $40,000 to host with sanitation, temporary electrical, communications, law enforcement and entertainment.
“A lot of material costs that people don’t realize need to be spent. Iowa’s Ride . . . we won’t necessarily incur all of those costs, but that’s the difficult part for us. Trying to understand what the budget might look like for this event because it is a much smaller crowd,” said Anderson.
Though it cost quite a bit to host RAGBRAI, the town netted about $20,000. The goal was to return all the vendor fees that the non-profit entities paid, which did happen. Any remaining money was donated locally.
“We were fortunate. We had perfect conditions for 2015. That really helped,” Anderson said. “We will buy insurance so that if it rains that will help pay for lost revenues so we are able to protect ourselves against inclement weather, which is nice.”
Hundreds of volunteers are also needed to help. Many will be stationed in the beverage garden.
One of the positives that comes with hosting such an event is the trickle down effect.
“Honestly, community pride is a big one. When we were successful in 2015, we were all around town, the buzz was with us for a good week afterwards,” said Anderson. “Just feeling good about what we did, the feedback that we had gotten back from RAGBRAI was all very positive. Riders from all over the country and globally were very complimentary towards Eldora and the job that we had done. That was, the satisfaction that we got from that was good.”
Many organizations did well financially as well. One of the churches in town sold $10,000 worth of spaghetti at their supper. The vendors and fundraisers were also successful.
The biggest thing was the lasting impression left on riders and the people in town.
“The friendships that even some of our local families here made with complete strangers that stayed in their house or camped in their backyard, they keep in touch with those guys,” Anderson said. “RAGBRAI riders and Iowa’s Ride riders are just extremely courteous, generous people to begin with. It’s just a fun group to have and we want to encourage them to come by as often as they can.”
The group is connecting with people through a Facebook page, Iowa’s Ride Eldora – July 14, 2020. Iowa’s Ride also has a website and each town on the route has a dedicated place to post information there, too.
It’s a lot of work and commitment, but Anderson said it’s worth it.
“When you’re there and you see the people and you hear the comments and all the smiles and laughing and entertainment, that’s just something that Eldora doesn’t get to see on a weeknight in July,” he said. “If it wasn’t worth it, we wouldn’t ask for Iowa’s Ride to come back. I would love to do this every year, it’s a ton of fun. It’s a lot of work, but a ton of fun.”
Anderson hopes to be able to showcase all that’s happening in Hardin County, including the new trail system that will connect Steamboat Rock and Marshalltown.
“We want Hardin County to be a destination. Whether that be biking or kayaking or whatever,” he said. “We understand the importance of promoting our town and our county to people around the state.”
RAGBRAI’s return to Hardin County will help with that too.
“It’s awesome for Hardin County,” Anderson said of RAGBRAI’s stop in Iowa Falls. “The county is going to get two cracks at this two weeks in a row.”
