The streets of Eldora could begin to resemble the fairways of Pine Lake Country Club if the city council approves the latest proposed addition to city code - allowing golf carts on the streets.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the council set a public hearing for 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 to consider adding Chapter 74 to City Code, which would allow those 16 and over with a valid driver's license to drive golf carts on most city streets.
According to the proposed ordinance, a golf cart is defined as a three or four wheeled motorized vehicle that is not designed to operate at speeds more than 25 mph.
The number of passengers allowed on the cart cannot exceed the number of seats intended for passengers and proof of insurance must be kept in the vehicle. Owners must also apply to register their carts with the city (at tentative cost of $30) to receive a small sticker to place on the cart.
Streets where carts may not be operated include:
- Edgington Avenue in its entirety
- Washington Street in its entirety
- 21st Street from Edgington Avenue to the dead end
- 24th Street from Edgington Avenue to the dead end
- Rick Collins Way in its entirety
A cart would be allowed to cross those streets in order to continue on to its destination.
The rules set forth in the Iowa Code would also apply to golf carts on the streets of Eldora. The carts must be equipped with a slow moving vehicle sign and a bicycle safety flag. They can only be operated from sunrise to sunset and must be equipped with adequate brakes. Those not following all the rules are subject to being charged with a simple misdemeanor and fine.
Council member Cindy Johns suggested that driving golf carts under the influence of alcohol or drugs should be added to the ordinance before next month's public hearing and advised that the entire Iowa Code be added as well, but Mayor Dave Dunn suggested that would likely be unnecessary because state law supersedes city ordinances.
