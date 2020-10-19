Regular & Joint Meetings of the Boards of Education of the
Eldora-New Providence & Hubbard Radcliffe CSD
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 @ 6:30 P.M.
South Hardin High School Auditorium in Eldora, IA
TENTATIVE AGENDA
1. Call Meeting to Order
a. ENP
b. HR
c. Reading of Our Mission (Maggie V.)
“Embracing today’s challenges, preparing for tomorrow’s world.”
d. Review of Joint Board Meeting Norms:
We are South Hardin Schools with ENP & HR Business Units
Have fun
Have an agenda, stick to it, and stay focused on topic being talked about.
No sidebar conversations.
No personal attacks on each other, staff members, or programs.
Our decisions are Student Based and Data Supported
Feedback is important for growth
We keep our commitments
Follow the SPACE guidelines:
S - Seek Opportunities to be Involved
P - Praise/No Put Downs
A - Active Listening
C - Community Feeling / Make Everyone Feel a Part
E - Empathy / Put Yourself in Place of the Other Person
2. Discuss/ Action Agenda
a. Discuss/ Action Consent Agenda (ENP)
In order to conserve time and focus attention on non-routine matters on the agenda, the
Board will consider a number of items grouped together as a Consent Agenda, all items
to be approved in one motion. Before a motion is made to consider the Consent Agenda,
any board member may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda. The
removed item will then be considered for separate action.
2.01 Board Meeting Agenda
2.02 September Regular Meeting Minutes
2.03 Report of Disbursements
2.04 Financial Report
2.05 Open Enrollments
2.06 Personnel
2.06.01 Staff Resignations
2.06.02 Staff Recommendations
2.07 2020-2022 Memorandum of Understanding with Mid-Iowa
Community Action, Inc.
2.08 2020-21 Contract between Iowa Valley Community College
District and Eldora-New Providence CSD
2.09 September through December 2020 43 North Services
Agreement
b. Approval of Agenda & Consent Agenda (HR)
1. Discuss/ Action Approve Agenda (HR)
2. Discuss/ Action Approve Consent Agenda (HR)
a. Previous Meetings Minutes
b. Reports on Budget & Approval of Warrants
3. Communication (ENP & HR)
3.01 Public Report Time
Audience participation shall be in accordance with School Board Policy #204.11 that
indicates "a citizen wishing to make a brief statement, express a viewpoint or ask a question
regarding an item on the agenda shall be allowed to speak during the public report time".
Policy #204.11R adds "any individual desiring to speak shall give his or her name, address,
and the group, if any, that is represented. The presentation should be as brief as possible.
Unless an extension of time is granted a speaker shall be limited to five (5) minutes.
Speakers may offer such objective criticisms of school operations and programs as concern
them. But in public session, the Board will not hear personal complaints of school personnel
nor against any person connected with the school system".
3.02 Board Sharing of Positives & Shout Outs from 2020-21 School Year
3.03 Enrollment Update
3.04 Beginning of School Year/ COVID-19 Update
4. Reports (ENP & HR)
a. ENP Elementary
b. HR Elementary
c. SH Middle School
d. SH High School
e. Superintendent
5. ENP Business Items (ENP)
5.01 Discuss/ Action Goodwin Tucker Bid for High School Kitchen
Steam Generator
6. HR Business Items (HR)
6.01 Discuss/ Action Open Enrollment
6.02 Discuss/ Action MICA Contract
6.03 Discuss/ Action Special Education Contract
6.04 Discuss/ Action SBRC Request for Modified Allowable Growth
6.05 Discuss/ Action MS PBIS Fundraiser Request
6.06 Discuss/ Action Personnel Items to include, but not limited to:
1. Employment Resignation:
a) HR Elementary Para
2. Employment Contracts
3. Career Advancement
a) HR Elementary Teacher
7. Common Business Items (ENP & HR)
7.01 Discuss/ Action Whole Grade Sharing Fall 2020 Proration
a. ENP
b. HR
7.02 Discuss/ Action Fitness Center & Walking Track Usage
a. ENP
b. HR
7.03 Discuss Snow Day Procedures/
a. ENP
b. HR
7.04 Discuss & Finalize Registrations for 2020 IASB Convention
a. ENP
b. HR
8. Set Date, Time, & Location of next Regular & Joint Meetings
a. ENP: Monday, November 9, 2020 @ 6:30 PM Site to be determined.
b. HR: Monday, November 16, 2020 @ 6:30 PM at HR Elementary Library in
Radcliffe, IA
c. Joint Meeting: February, 15, 2021 @ 6:30 PM at Site to be determined at
SHMS Hubbard, IA
