When Kyle and Amy Hutchinson moved back to Iowa Falls after a three-year absence, finding a house that fit their needs was at the top of their family’s priority list.
Having two growing, independent children to consider also meant some of their wishes were a bit different than when they previously lived in the Scenic City.
Among the list of requirements was a home that contained at least three to four bedrooms (for an office area/workout space), a two-car attached garage, and a master bedroom/master bath that would give the Hutchinsons’ two kids - Kate (a sophomore at Iowa Falls-Alden High School) and Calvin (age 13) - their own bathroom.
They found what they were looking for at 1024 Union St. A home that features five bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and the two-car garage.
“It’s very spacious and has the dream sun room I was hoping to add on to our previous home in Iowa Falls,” Amy said. “I also loved the timber in our backyard from our old home we had lived in in Iowa Falls. I wanted that again because in Story City and Nevada we lived in new construction and we had one whole small tree on our property. Kyle’s family also has a home in Okoboji and I had always wanted to live near water.”
After purchasing the house, the family made a list of things they wanted to change. One of the top priorities was the upstairs bathroom that Kate and Calvin would be sharing. The room was outdated, and included carpeting.
“It was like the bathroom from ‘That 70s Show,’ and we wanted something so much more modern,” Amy said. “Calvin would not even shower in the upstairs bathroom because of the carpet, so we were really all sharing one bathroom for a while.”
Amy created a “board” on the Pinterest website to start planning for the renovation of the family’s upstairs bathroom. She had a good helper in Kate, who has taken an interest in interior design.
The next step was taking pictures of the current bathroom to an interior design class at Iowa Falls-Alden High School. A couple of students — Payton Hoffman and Merisa Wagoner — put together a presentation on how they would transform the room.
Ultimately, the family decided to go with a farmhouse-type look that included dark flooring and white trim. They added lighter walls with a slight contemporary touch.
Amy used social media (mainly Facebook) to seek contractor recommendations. They quickly found a match in Zalmay “Z” Niazy, who offered guidance and advice to the Hutchinsons regarding materials that would best fit the renovated bathroom.
“Z was so helpful, because initially I wanted a quality of flooring that he said probably wasn’t the best for something that would get wet. We now have a high-quality vinyl plank with a wood look,” Amy said.
Niazy started working on the Hutchinsons’ bathroom project during the summer of 2019, and the work took about one month to complete. He also had a good helper in the couple’s son Calvin, who is interested in an engineering career and enjoys building things. He helped Niazy with some of the tasks during the project.
When completed, the Hutchinsons’ upstairs bathroom included a new shower, vanity, lighting, hardware, sheet rock, vent and trim. There were also a few ceiling issues that were repaired. Amy took the lead on installing new shelving.
The Hutchinsons had budgeted for the project, and were pleasantly surprised by the final bill, which came in at an estimated $5,000. Niazy deducted some of his wages to pay for the hours Calvin assisted him during the work.
“We both thought [the final bill] would be more,” Kyle said. “But we are very happy with the work that Z did. It turned out great. We had over-budgeted for the renovation, so it was nice to just write a check and be done with it. We didn’t have to take out a loan.”
Amy admitted her favorite aspect was that the renovated bathroom morphed into a true family project.
“I love that both of our kids got to have a role in it. From Kate’s love for interior design and Calvin’s interest in building. They both got to participate,” Amy said. “Now they are addicted and have been asking about other possible projects, including new flooring. I think the key for anyone entering a project like this is to get what you want so you can enjoy the space. It’s definitely worth saving money for and investing so you can love it when it’s done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.