"I was significantly tested. About an hour before we went in we were tested."
"For us it's just going through the district and it's great to be in Iowa Falls and talking with the businesses and meeting people. I'm trying to get my name out. The Fourth District has 39 counties so it's really big. People need to know who I am and what I stand for. It's about everything from small business to agriculture. These all play into having a Main Street that's successful."
"Skills training is very significant. We have to make sure that we have employees that have skills training. That's working with the high schools. That's working with the community colleges to make sure that we're matching up skills with those who need them."
Regulations at state and federal level. "The more you can relax some of those the more they can flourish."
"My faith is my leading and guiding principle and I simply believe that God has created us for a reason, for a purpose. We don't know what we're going to be, right? You could have the next president or the next CEO or the person that creates the next drug to cure cancer."
"It's scary. Everybody has to look at (if) you start going down the path of government run health care. If you look at other countries and how that's worked out it's been fairly unsuccessful because of what occurs."
"We need the private sector and we've been successful with the free market to have free market competition where there's transparency in pricing."
State lines, make sure preexisting conditions are covered.
"I think you have to repeal the Obamacare program and you can put together a better, sustainable program."
Medicare as is "Medicare is very essential. It works out really well."
"We always get accused of being against preexisting conditions. That is just a political tactic that in my opinion the other side uses just to throw up against the was because it scares people."
Everyone supports that. Frustration for PG.
AS agrees. "We want to make sure people can afford it and the direction I think Randy is wanting to go is fabulous."
AG "It's been a tough year from the trade to commodity prices to derecho. Then the lack of rain. All of these things have combined to make it a real struggle."
Schools, Main Street, hospitals depend on ag
"You go and talk to any parent whose kid has gone back to school. That is remarkably an issue that as Republicans its nice to be the ones championing education because we're always accused of being the ones that don't support education. We're always the bad guys. If it wasn't for House Republicans,
Senate Republicans and the governor our kids wouldn't have that option."
