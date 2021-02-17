The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on many families, and created challenges for those who want to say goodbye to their loved ones during a traditional funeral.
Funeral director Todd Sietsema said as guidelines and restrictions have changed, funeral homes such as Surls Funeral Home and Sietsema Funeral Home have adapted the ways they’ve been able to assist families through the grieving process.
From attendance limitations to safety concerns, they have seen it all over the last calendar year.
“We all try to accommodate the families as best we can. The other side of it, is when someone passes away, there’s been instances where the family have not been able to see their mom or dad at their nursing home for months,” Sietsema said. “It’s never a good time to lose someone, but this is a really bad year to lose a loved one.”
Sietsema runs the Surls Funeral Home and Sietsema Funeral Home operations with his brother, Scott Sietsema. They have taken the reins from their father, Randy Sietsema.
When the pandemic arrived in Iowa last March, Scott Sietsema said the biggest frustration was the constantly changing limitations. Those public health proclamation requirements seemed to change daily in the early days of the pandemic.
“One day we could have 50 people at visitation, and the next day it was 10 people. We would have stuff planned and then numbers would change and we would have to change those plans again,” Scott said.
While every church has its own set of rules regarding attendance and following safety guidelines, the Sietsema brothers agree that one of the biggest changes has been how they communicate with the families during the planning process for funeral services.
Todd Sietsema said prior to COVID-19, a simple face-to-face meeting took care of most of the details. Now, some family members may not want to fly back for a funeral. Those discussions are more likely to take place virtually via FaceTime, Zoom, or speakerphone.
Right now, there is no state mandate that requires people to wear masks when attending visitation activities, whereas the church that hosts the actual funeral service may have its own set of guidelines that funeral directors must follow.
“Visitation was considered a public gathering and a funeral was considered a spiritual gathering. There would be more limits to a visitation than a funeral,” Scott said of the early days of the pandemic. “When this (pandemic) first started, there were less visitations than normal, but we are starting to see it trend back to normal.”
During the first few months of the pandemic, everyone had their own opinions on the danger of the coronavirus. While some families were cautious with funeral planning and sought a private service with no public visitation, others wanted to keep it the traditional way.
“Some families try to enforce social distancing. If someone just lost their mom and someone wants to give them a hug, I’m not going to step in the way of that happening,” Todd Sietsema said.
Leonard Linn, owner of Linn’s Funeral Home in Iowa Falls, said one of the biggest adaptations for his business is accommodating the attendance limits, but for the most part, the public has been understanding.
Linn’s Funeral Home offers a chapel that can seat up to 150 people, but with a limitation capacity of 75 people right now, Linn said he provides seating for fewer people.
“I set up 65 chairs because when you space them six feet apart, you do lose some space,” Linn said. “People have been understanding, but we’ve had a couple of funerals where our chapel was completely full with 65 people, and we’ve had to put the overflow of 20 to 25 people in two other rooms that have speakers. Our current limit is 50 percent capacity for funerals.”
The pandemic has also pushed funeral homes into relying more on technology.
The Sietsemas started livestreaming funerals, and those options will likely remain long after COVID-19 is a memory. Todd Sietsema said they have received positive feedback from people who are unable to attend a service in person.
“People may have family in California and they are unable to catch a flight back on short notice. Now, they can watch the entire service from where they live,” Todd said. “We are able to use our cell phone hot spots and can do it pretty much from any church as long as we have good cell phone services. We don’t necessarily need Wi-Fi and we offer that option at no additional charge to the families we serve.”
Travis Woodley, owner of Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls, said his business has seen an uptick in the rate of families choosing cremation. He said the business has typically carried a 70 percent cremation rate, and for those who choose that option, late services and delayed burial are possible.
“Quite a bit of families that choose cremation have long decided that before COVID ever was a thing. The late services and delayed burial with cremated remains since COVID is higher,” Woodley said. “A lot pertains to if the family is elderly and doesn’t want to get out. Or maybe they are not comfortable traveling right now, so they wait until spring to hold services. With cremation, it makes scheduling services a lot more flexible versus a traditional burial.”
Woodley said caring for the body has not changed much about the embalming process, as funeral schools “tell you to treat everybody as if they are contagious.” He said the preparation room remains the same. He wears a surgical gown, mask, gloves and face shield. One thing that has changed is the first call, or body removal.
“We are now wearing PPE when we pick up the body at care centers, hospitals or even in residences,” Woodley said. “Obviously, that wasn’t happening before COVID.”
All told, Todd Sietsema said their business will adapt to whatever the current climate demands regarding safety and precautions due to COVID-19.
“I remember towards the holiday season, we had to do a visitation that limited the amount of people inside the building at 10. So we had to count the people and then go outside when someone else would pull up in a vehicle and tell them they had to wait before they could come inside,” Todd said. “It’s definitely been an interesting experience.”
