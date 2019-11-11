The cause of a fire that destroyed a Franklin County storage garage in Popejoy Monday morning has not been determined, but it has been confirmed that a dump truck, road grader and pickup truck were all destroyed in the blaze.
Alden volunteer firefighter Jeff Fiscus said one of the trucks was put away just before 9 a.m. and his department was called to the fire about 9:20 a.m. Fiscus said investigators are letting all the smoke clear from the building before attempting to determine how the fire started in the first place. No civilians or fire fighters were injured or killed by the smoke or fire.
