There are a lot of dirty jobs in the world. Some stereotypical and mythical like politics and lawyering.
Trent Winters’ job is factually dirty.
Winters, 44, started Winters Septic Service in 2009. By definition, septic service is one of the dirtiest professions there is.
“We do septic installations, high pressure water jetting, septic pumping and cleaning,” Winters said. “We have done drain cleaning, but my labor force is down right now so we’ve cut back on that. If it’s raining out, we’ll still take some on. But when it’s dry and we can dig, digging is our main focus. That and installing and pumping are our big-ticket items.”
Winters never comes out of a job clean. But he’s used to that.
“When you’re younger, you always think what a fun job would be to do,” Winters said. “Everybody wants to do something easy. I grew up on a hog farm, so I was already pumping this stuff out with honey wagons anyway. But people aren’t lining up for the job.”
Winters may very well have stayed in the hog business, but a neighbor’s phone call one day changed his path.
“A neighbor called to see if we could pump out his septic tank,” Winters said. “That got me wondering what I had to do to be certified to do that. That’s really where all this started. I went and got my certification. I took a honey wagon we used to haul hog manure and put it on a trailer, put a motor on it so I didn’t need a tractor, and turned it into a septic business.”
That call was 20 years ago, later turning it into a full-time business in 2009. Now he has between two and five employees most days. That includes his wife, Amanda, who her salon business to join him a few years ago.
Pumping and cleaning a septic tank is a different kind of dirty. First there’s the dirt he digs out to get to the tank. Then there’s the contents of the tank itself – human waste.
“Pumping tanks out – 75-percent of them are cut and dry and we can just agitate it and suck it out,” Winters said. “The other 25-percent is a tank that hasn’t been pumped in a very long time. That’s where the dirty stuff comes into play. That’s when we’ve got to get out the garden hoses and try to stir it up and get it so it’s pumpable liquid.”
Winters said that that’s when it starts getting “interesting.”
“Some of those septic tanks you open up, they’re just solid with no liquid at all,” Winters said. “Trying to stir that up and getting it cleaned out is no fun. We have these what they call ‘trust busters’ which are basically big blenders that one of the TikTok guys on the internet said turns it all into a ‘poop smoothie’ so we can make it pumpable so we can clean it out.”
Winters said his job will always be dirty, but there are ways homeowners can help. He said there is regular maintenance that can be done, like flushing additives on a scheduled basis or routine flushing annually.
“We try to instill in people to do some sort of regular maintenance so it doesn’t turn into one solid mess,” Winters said. “That makes our job twice as hard.”
Sometimes, even with regular maintenance, Winters said tanks break down and need repaired. He said a good concrete tank with regular maintenance can last decades. He said many of the tanks he pumps were placed in the 1970s and are still good.
“The ones that we replace, you can definitely see they needed to be replaced,” Winters said. “I always tell people that a septic tank is like your oil filter in your car. The more you clean it, the better the system is going to work.”
Winters suggests pumping a tank every three to five years to help avoid any problems.
“That’s a lot of the dirty work, too,” Winters said. “If somebody has something wrong with their system that needs a simple repair, we do that too, but we still have to get in it. No two jobs are alike.”
Winters said pumping is the large part of the business. While it all goes into his big tanker truck and everybody knows what’s in it, few know where it goes from a job. Not unlike his previous work with hogs, other than nutrient value, Winters said he is licensed to ground apply.
“I’m legally able to do field application,” Winters said. “On the fields where we ground apply, we test the ground every year and check the nitrates and everything else and it always comes back needing. Otherwise I take it to a city treatment plant. Land applying has its value, I think, if you inject it and incorporate it into the ground. But surface applying – it all evaporates and you lose your nutrients. It’s a disposal option anyway.”
One of the cleaner jobs they do in the business is televising sewer lines to either inspect sewer lines or locate problems. He said that that’s especially important to do when buying a new home.
“With the real estate turnover as fast as it is, people are catching on that if they buy a house – even in town and not on septic – get it cameraed because chances of having something wrong with the line is pretty good,” Winters said. “And that can get pretty expensive. We get a camera in somewhere weekly.”
Winters said he used to do more sewer line work in towns around the area, but not so much after the septic side of it grew.
“If the septic ever slows back down, we would do more in town,” Winters said. “But septic is really what started this company, so we stay out in the country.”
Winters added that there are more companies that work on city lines than there are that do septic work.
“When you get into septic, the materials and things are a lot more expensive than buying pipe,” Winters said. “There seems to be more contractors wanting to do that work than septic when you can easily go over $15,000 in just materials for a simple septic install.”
Winters said he still does a certain amount of work in the hog industry. Mainly cleaning out lines from the building to the lagoon.
“That’s some of the dirtiest jobs when we have to jet those lines,” Winters said. “If something gets stuck and you can’t get it open, you have to dig it up. That’s a dirty job. And between the two, hog manure stays with you for days. Human? Even though it may sound more disgusting, I don’t think it’s bad. Hog stink doesn’t go away for a long time.”
