Luke Goodell is a husband and a father, so he’s always essential. And as the coronavirus pandemic continues, he becomes more essential every day among his second family at work.
Goodell, of Hubbard, is the maintenance manager at Scenic Living Communities in Iowa Falls. While he’s not directly involved with the health of the residents, he is certainly involved in their well-being.
SLC includes long term care and rehabilitation at Scenic Manor, assisted living in 41 apartments at Ashbrook, and independent living in 43 apartments and 20 town homes at Cedar Ridge. Goodell works with all of them.
“I really enjoy the staff I work with, and the residents at the facilities,” Goodell said. “There is a great feeling in knowing you have helped someone that really appreciates your skills and work. Our residents light up when you help them out, and that feels really good to know they appreciate what you have done.”
While Goodell and his crew often interact with residents - changing light bulbs, painting walls, repairing equipment and other jobs - much of what he does is deep behind the scenes while running the maintenance department.
In essence, Goodell and his crew are the nuts and bolts of SLC. But he and the department are more than janitors and handymen.
“Luke’s primary role is to ensure that our residents have a comfortable, safe environment to call home and that our staff have all that they need to do their job,” said SLC Executive Director Lora Juhl. “He has been with us just a couple weeks shy of six years and has most certainly grown into this position and assumed a level of ownership. Luke’s approach is patient and compassionate, always with an end goal to ensure those he serves are satisfied. He is usually one to take a very involved approach to ensure the best possible outcome.”
Other than a time when he wanted to be either a pilot or a Formula 1 driver, Goodell’s always wanted to do something like what he is doing today.
“I changed my mind when I married my wife, and knew I wanted to be there for her and our future family as much as possible,” Goodell said. “I felt that if I was going to be a commercial pilot, I would not have much of a home life. And I always enjoyed repairing or troubleshooting very complex issues.”
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, that troubleshooting has taken on a new scope. First and foremost, anything that could possibly be done in-house has been getting the attention of Goodell and his crew instead of outsourcing. The manner by which things are getting done hasn’t changed much, Goodell said. But everything is done with COIVD-19 in mind.
“We had to make some changes, but we are always conscious of infection control so that did not have to really change much,” Goodell said. “We do work throughout all the facilities, and as such, are very careful not to create any cross-contamination. The protective equipment does add some complications, but it is what is best for the staff and residents. I wear my own mask in public, not only for my family and my safety, but also to protect our residents. The residents are like family to me.”
Goodell said the pandemic prompted creation, by his department, of an isolation wing, dining separation and separation for residents to visit with family. But while these and other things have been necessary because of the pandemic, Goodell said the maintenance department is always essential.
“We are here because something broke or will break at some point,” Goodell said.
Juhl said that oversimplifies the maintenance department’s role.
“The services that Luke and the maintenance team provide are critical at all times – no matter the situation or circumstance,” she said. “Luke’s knowledge and experience are a huge asset to us. He is a valued member of our team who is kind, respectful and takes time to engage with the residents. He juggles multiple obligations while always ensuring the job is done right. Luke embraces his role as a member of the SLC team with his whole heart.”
And his heart is with the residents at Scenic Living. Goodell often refers to them as his family. He treats them accordingly, no matter how much or how little time he spends interacting directly with them. Sometimes, a brief visit has nothing to do with his duties.
“It depends on the day, and if a resident needs assurance, education after the work, or just an ear to hear how they are doing,” Goodell said. “Some jobs are 15 minutes, others are hours. We do try to be the least intrusive possible and not be an interference to their day.”
Goodell said his experience with residents is one of the biggest changes caused by the pandemic.
“Some residents would like to give you a hug, handshake, or high five, but we cannot have that kind of interaction now,” Goodell said. “Still, I offer a smile drawn on my mask sometimes, or an air high five. It is nice to see them smile when you tell them to have a great day.”
Goodell said his job isn’t always easy, but it’s worth it.
“It is not an easy job to do, and there is always a challenge in one form or another,” Goodell said. “I work with some very well-trained individuals that make up a great team. We lean on one another and care for each other. I think more people should work in caring for our aging population. They have more to give than people think.”
