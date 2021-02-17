While grocery stores have always been a vital component of the economy, the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic placed those businesses firmly in the spotlight on a national scale.
Items such as toilet paper and other necessities became hard to come by as customers stocked up - and hoarded them - in preparation for potential lockdowns.
The pandemic has forced grocery stores to implement new measures to provide shopping experiences that are safe for both employees and customers alike.
Grocery stores in Hardin County are no different, as they have learned to adapt to working amid a pandemic. They agree that lessons learned now will pay off into the future when the pandemic becomes a memory.
Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, some stores have seen an uptick in online ordering. Stores have also seen increased sales as many people choose to stay at home and cook rather than go to a restaurant.
Eldora Hy-Vee Manager Pat Ryan believes that customers will be conditioned to expect staff members to offer sanitization wipes well beyond the life of the pandemic.
“Overall, I think the employees have handled it really well. Our staff of 30 people have done a great job,” Ryan said. “At times it has been overwhelming and frustrating. I think over time, our staff has become used to it and now it’s become our new normal. We have to be constantly in the mindset of cleaning everything. I think general sanitation, we will probably stay on top of that. Wiping off the check stands, door handles, cart handles. Those are fairly simple tasks. We want our customers to come to our stores, so anything we can do to make them feel safe, we want to do that.”
One of the biggest changes in the grocery industry has been the increase in online ordering. Many stores offer the option for customers to pick out their groceries online and pick them up via curbside services. Those numbers have only grown since the pandemic started.
“Online ordering is booming in a lot of towns. We probably get between 10 to 15 per day, but that will grow. That will only get bigger and bigger,” Ryan said.
Iowa Falls Fareway Manager Jason Snyder said an online ordering option will be offered by the company in the future.
Snyder oversees a staff that includes 48 employees and an additional 15 people in the meat department.
“Six months ago, we sold a lot of easy prep meals because kids were home from school,” Snyder said. “One of the things I will take away from this experience is how willing our staff was to jump in and help when needed. People were volunteering to take extra hours.”
Iowa Falls Hy-Vee Store Manager Stephanie Dagel said when she moved to Iowa Falls, the store’s online service was managed from one register in the floral department. Today, that has expanded so much that online ordering and curbside pick-up has become its own business within the store.
“We used to have between two to 10 orders per day, but now we have progressed to a point where I have between 3 and 5 employees that are dedicated to that service,” Dagel said. “We staff online services on its own and I don’t see that changing moving forward. People have found that they like the convenience of that option. Here in our store, my main objective is taking care of them. If we do that, they will come back.”
Andrea Loux is an online shopper for the Iowa Falls Hy-Vee. She said during the week, the store can receive as many as 25 to 40 orders per day. That number grows on the weekends. One day, Loux said there were 48 online orders to fill.
“The first person on the shift comes in as early at 6 a.m. and there may be as many as 10 to 20 orders waiting,” Loux said. “The machine or gun we use takes us in and out of each aisle to find the items requested. The gun shows the image of what we are looking for, tells you the aisle it’s located in, and tells us how much of that item is in our store. I think people will continue to use the service because it’s quick.”
Loux said employees have store phones they use to text every online customer in case one of the items selected is sold out. When the order is filled, Hy-Vee employees send the customer another text telling them the order is ready to be picked up.
Perks and benefits
Dagel said grocery store chains are always looking at ways to keep their customer base happy. In November, Hy-Vee announced the creation of the Hy-Vee Plus premium membership, which offers - at an annual cost of roughly $100 - monthly perks and services both in-store and online.
Last spring, both Hy-Vee and Fareway offered separate programs to assist employees financially during the pandemic.
The Fareway Frontline Plan provided cash bonuses and additional paid time off for hourly employees who worked on the frontlines during the first few weeks of the pandemic.
Hy-Vee offered a frontline employee appreciation bonus for its part-time and full-time store employees. Hy-Vee employees received a 10 percent bonus on their hours worked between March 16 and April 12 of 2020.
“That was important to show our employees how much we value them,” Ryan said. “Any time you can boost morale during a time when everyone was stepping up and working so hard, you do that as a company. I’ve got a staff that continues to go above and beyond what we’ve asked of them.”
