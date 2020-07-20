Tentative Agenda Regular Meeting
Hubbard-Radcliffe CSD
July 20, 2020 – 6:30 p.m.
Board & Media convening at Hubbard Radcliffe Elementary Library, Public
Participation via Facebook Live.
“Embracing today’s challenges, preparing for tomorrow’s world.”
The meeting of the board will be held electronically as permitted by Code of Iowa Section 21.8
and will originate from the Hubbard-Radcliffe Elementary Library. Those that would like to
participate in the meeting may access meeting using the following link. Those wishing to make
public comment may submit their comments in writing to Dr. Zellmer by e-mailing him
azellmer@southhardin.org by 4:00 PM on Monday, July 20 th .
https://www.facebook.com/SHardinSchools/posts/718310238736034
I. Call Regular Meeting to Order (Read Mission Statement)
Embracing today’s challenges, preparing for tomorrow’s world.
II. Approve Agenda
III. Consent Agenda
a. Approve Minutes of Previous Meetings
b. Approve Reports on the Budget and Approve Warrants
IV. Community Input
V. Admin Team Reports:
a. Superintendent Report
VI. Business Items to Consider
a. Discuss/Action Personnel Items to include, but not limited to:
1. Employment Resignations
a) SHMS Volleyball:
b) HR Elementary Para(s)
2. Employment Contracts
a) SHMS Basketball Cheerleading
b. Discuss/ Action DE Return to Learn Plan & School Reopening Plan
c. Discuss/ Action 2020-21 Fuel Bids
d. Discuss/Action Authorized Check Signers for Payroll and Accounts
Payable.
e. Discuss/ Action Financial Depository Resolution
f. Discuss/ Action Appointments for 2020-21
g. Discuss/Action 2020 IASB Legislative Priorities
h. Closed Session- Section 21.5 (1.i) Superintendent Evaluation
VII. Set the next regular meeting for Monday, August 17, at 6:30 PM. The
location and meeting delivery model will be determined at the time of
Agenda Posting based on CDC and Public Health Guidance
