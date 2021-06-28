Former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley told an Iowa Falls audience Friday afternoon that the bills passed by Iowa’s legislature this year are an example of the kind of work other states should be undertaking. Haley spoke to a Republican audience at Ellsworth Community College’s Ag and Renewable Energy Center as a fundraiser for Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley. It was one in a series of fundraisers Haley attended during a multi-day swing through Iowa last week.
“It’s hard to be in a statehouse and fight to do the right thing because you’ve got a lot of voices in your head. You’ve got the establishment that’s telling you to move in a certain direction,” Haley told the people gathered on Friday. “This is why I’m so proud of this legislature. What they did this past session was completely focus on the families of Iowa.”
Among the bills held up by Haley as representative of Iowa lawmakers’ focus on families were “Back the Blue” legislation that increased penalties for protest-related crimes and provided more legal protection for police; a ban on the teaching of critical race theory in Iowa schools; the prohibition of mask mandates by local school districts; and Gov. Kim Reynolds’ cut to federal unemployment benefits related to the coronavirus pandemic. She also pointed to a bill that shortened the amount of time Iowans have to cast early ballots in elections, and will close polls earlier for state and federal elections.
“When they saw that we had all these issues in 2020 around the country on voting, what did they do? They knew that everything was good here, but they went further and gave you election integrity,” Haley said. “They literally did everything they needed to do.”
In addition to her appearance at Grassley’s fundraiser on Friday, Haley attended fundraisers for Gov. Reynolds, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and she spoke at the Republican Party of Iowa’s annual Lincoln Day dinner last Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.