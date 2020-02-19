It’s natural to think of species diversity being most prevalent in tropical environments like South America or the South Pacific. But since 2013, Hardin County has had its own little gems right here in the form of Pintail and Legacy wetlands.
It’s a fact Tom Schilke, president of the Prairie Ridge Audubon Society, says is proven by numbers.
“There have been at least 154 bird species alone documented at the Hardin County wetlands,” he said.
Most of those birds aren’t here year-round. The wetlands — located east of Iowa Falls — happen to fall on a prevalent bird migratory path. But the birds don’t just bring the wings on their back — they bring tourist dollars as well.
Schilke said because of the documentation of the wide variety of birds on eBird.org, a worldwide bird documentation website for amateurs and professionals, “birders” have traveled to Hardin County from all over the country to see a particular species of bird they haven’t been able to check off their list yet.
One of those rare birds was the black-neck stilt spotted nesting at Pintail Wetlands in August 2013. It was the first nesting sighting of the species ever recorded in Iowa. Schilke said the wetlands are well positioned for seeing all kinds of wildlife, but especially the migrating birds.
“Pintail and Legacy are kind of along a corridor along the Iowa River, and birds, when they’re migrating they’re up high — so they see the activity down there,” he said. “They’re attracted when it’s a safe place to come.”
Schilke explained the most activity takes place during peak migrations for waterfowl in March; including ducks, geese, swans and pelicans. The grassland species follow, and then species such as eastern and western meadowlarks nest in the wetlands later in the spring.
Hardin County Conservation Director Wes Wiese said Pintail Wetland first became a possibility when his department was contacted by Gary Hilmer of the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) in 2012. Hilmer informed Wiese that the landowner, John Muller of Ackley, was interested in enrolling his farmland in the federal Wetlands Reserve Program. Wiese explained how WRP works.
“The landowner enrolls the ground into the program,” Wiese said. “The federal government comes in and permanently restores it back to wetland. They do all of the seeding. Tearing the tile out and shaping the area a little bit through landscaping.”
Wiese said Muller informed the NRCS he didn’t want to retain ownership of the land and offered it to Hardin County Conservation (HCC) which in turn purchased the land, turning it into a public area. A similar process was used to create what is now Legacy Wetlands. In that case, the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation held the title to the land until last year when HCC was able to raise enough grant money to purchase the plot.
Pintail’s 78 acres and Legacy’s 237 acres are now taken care of solely by HCC, and they’re open to public hunting. Schilke, Wiese and other HCC employees said the transformation has been a major improvement. The farmland was marginal, at best, because it was a “prairie pothole” that was susceptible to annual flooding.
“After the glaciers came through Iowa there were a lot of depressions and so there weren’t streams to draw that water out of where it was,” said Hardin County Natural Resource Manager Kit Paper. “Essentially, they’re seasonal depressions. They fill up with water in the spring. They dry up in the summer and then they’ll probably fill back up in the fall depending on the weather.”
Paper said the wetlands benefit nearby farmland. The wetland filters nitrates from the soil and slows down erosion in the area. Paper and Hardin County Conservation Tech Brennen Reysack said they get plenty of work maintaining the wetlands.
“We can do different things with the latter, like changing the levels to promote emerging vegetation for wildlife to feed on,” Reysack said. “But only during certain parts of the year because of nesting (birds) and the hibernation of reptiles and amphibians.”
The HCC crew also rotates burning areas of the wetlands to keep trees pushed back. Paper said both wetlands are newer establishments so trees would continue to reestablish themselves without human intervention. He said the burning takes place about three years after seeding and then in five-year cycles. Typically they seed grasses such as big blue stem, Indian grass and varieties of cone flowers.
Schilke said he’s seen a change in vegetation as the wetlands have matured.
“It’s changed from when it first started,” he said. “What’s different now is it’s grown up more like a typical marsh, so you’ve got more cattails and prairie grass that is thicker. We used to be able to walk around it a little easier.”
Schilke said wetland areas across the country, and bird populations alike, are on the decline, giving Pintail and Legacy extra value. He said the wetlands help provide not only space for the animals, but sustenance as well.
“The other thing too is the butterflies and the dragonflies,” he said. “The insects that come in to the wetlands . . . we know we need pollinators because we’re losing our insect population as well. Bird populations have dropped and people ask why. Number one is the loss of habitat, number two is cats outdoors, and then you go down to pesticides. There’s really not a simple answer.”
Schilke and Wiese said the bottom line is land that was at best marginal farmland, is now bringing people into the county and helping conserve wild animals and plant life.
“There’s a lot of positive here,” Schilke said. “It has an economic value for people coming to the community to bird. Birders are generally pretty quiet and don’t have a lot to say, but they eat and they get gas. They spend their money.”
