Harold DeVries of Austinville has spent the past 63 years behind the wheel. He’s never held a regular driver’s license, getting his chauffeur’s license at the age of 16. He first drove for his parents — Harms S. and Angeline DeVries, who ran the Austinville hog buying station all those years ago. He admits he’s never really thought about doing anything else.
“I’ve gone through more sets of windshield wipers than most people have gone through tires,” he said.
DeVries is one of nearly 4 million others across the United States who drive for a living. Those men (and women) average approximately 2.6 million miles of driving during their career and most, according to the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, without a Department of Transportation reportable accident.
At the start of his career, farms were numerous and every farm had livestock. It was job security and Harold transported the animals to sales barns in Ackley and Aplington, or processing plants in Waterloo and Fort Dodge.
In those early days, Harold considered it a good week if he put 1,000 miles on his truck.
“If I went to Davenport, it was considered a long trip,” Harold said.
In 1961, Harold married his sweetheart, Carolyn. Their entire marriage — except for the three years that Harold worked for Hawkeye Steel — has been centered on the trucks used to transport livestock. In 1964, the couple purchased a partnership in the business. Due to a decline in the number of farms with livestock, the business eventually closed in 1972 with Harold turning strictly to driving as a way to make a living.
Those short trips to sale barns changed. Farms with livestock became fewer and fewer and trips became longer, including an annual trip to Montana for one longtime customer. Harold made that trip for 31 years, transporting the cattle purchased by his customer.
At one point in their business, the couple had five drivers who were kept busy all day long. Today it’s a one-man operation. Just Harold and his 2007 Kenworth.
Just last week, he watched as the odometer hit 1,285,000 miles.
Times have most certainly changed. From 50,000 miles a year in those first trucks, Harold puts on approximately 120,000 a year now. His first truck cost him $18,000. Today, a new one would run closer to $180,000.
“Back then if you had a motor that went 300,000 miles, that was the exception rather than the rule,” Harold told. “Engines built now will run a million or more.” Then, he could legally run with a maximum weight of 73,280 pounds and the longest trailer was 42 feet. Today he can run with a 53-foot trailer.
Harold is on the road sometimes seven days a week. When his phone rings, he goes.
At 76 years old, he doesn’t see himself retiring any time soon.
“My blood pressure is good. The only thing I take is a vitamin and an aspirin,” Harold said. He added his knees should be shot from jumping over fences, but they’re good despite years of abuse. He’s sure his health comes from his “all-American breakfast” of a banana and two pieces of dark chocolate. Carolyn is more apt to believe it’s genetic.
Technology has changed Harold’s life on the road. Trucks run longer, cell phones have replaced CB radios and make it easier to call for help in the event of a break-down, and there’s even a light on the dashboard to let him know if a tire has low pressure. His once-necessary maps have been replaced by GPS.
With all of the advances, time hasn’t changed the unpredictable cargo. Livestock can be tricky when they don’t want to load. Or unload. He has to be cautious in extreme heat — loading later in the day, which can mean more evenings on the road.
Time hasn’t changed the fact that he could sit for hours on the freeway waiting for an accident to be investigated and the roadway to eventually be cleared so he can continue. Those hours give him time to think, and while they are not appreciated, Harold is a patient man.
After all these years behind the wheel, Harold says he wouldn’t change a thing. It’s a life he loves and if he had it all to do again, he wouldn’t change a thing. The career has been good for him, Carolyn and their family, though he’s not sure he’d encourage anyone to get into the business. It can be difficult.
He has gotten out of bed and worked all hours around the clock to get his loads where they need to be and to get them there on time.
“If you’re 15 minutes early, you’re late,” he said. That motto has kept him in demand and he fully intends to keep his sometimes odd hours along with the beautiful views that he captures through the windshield.
There’s nothing wrong with that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.