Mental health and physical health are one in the same and are directly tied. That’s why, in order to be healthy, one has to evaluate their mental health.
Having access to mental health professionals is important and limited – especially in Hardin County.
“It’s like having a dentist or a doctor in town,” said Achieve Mental Health owner and Licensed Mental Health Counselor Alison Brennan. “There’s some things that we need to take care of to be a healthy human on this earth, to have healthy children, to have healthy relationships.”
Brennan has a master’s degree in mental health counseling from the University of Northern Iowa. She went to Oregon to work in community mental health and then to Omaha, where she did in-home therapy and worked at an eating disorder clinic. From there she went to Northwest Iowa and did more with community mental health.
Brennan’s sister, Dr. Laura Brunsen, was moving their parents to Iowa Falls and said Iowa Falls needed additional mental health. In 2010, Brennan opened Achieve Mental Health, a small private practice.
“Our grandparents were deaf and helping others was a priority in our family,” said Brennan. “Hence we have a doctor and a therapist. That was just a priority.”
Brennan said she works with clients on physical health in terms of the mental aspect of things. They work on vagal breathing (slowing the heart rate), relaxing the body, on the hippocampus of the brain and the mandala. The idea is working on things that improve the clients’ physical body. They also talk about oxytocin in the body, relationships and how it is all intertwined.
“Mental health and physical health are one in the same,” said Brennan. “Basically, the medical world did research and found out if you have certain stressors as a child, that would be a direct correlation to your health later on in life. If you look up ASA (American Sociological Association) study, I think there are 10 core questions – and it’s this big insurance company that said ‘Hey, look we know it’s true that your trauma is going to directly correlate with your physical health.’ As therapists, we have known that all along, that mental health and physical health are directly tied.”
One of the biggest issues is abuse, specifically child abuse.
“I probably would not have a job if there was no child abuse. And I would be OK with that,” said Brennan. “Either someone has been abused or they are married to someone who has been abused or their in-law was a victim of child abuse. We all know someone, it might just not be spoken. We all know someone has experienced abuse and that interferes with human relationships.”
Like much of the world, therapy has also changed through COVID and has added telehealth. It can be useful in times like the COVID-19 pandemic but there are also major drawbacks.
“The beautiful part of therapy is taking that time out for yourself to focus on yourself and taking an hour out of the week or taking two hours out of a month to work on yourself. When somebody is doing therapy in a home, there are often numerous distractions and they aren’t able to fully take an hour out for themselves,” Brennan said. “We cannot clarify confidentiality in their home and it is poor boundaries. That is probably the biggest change in mental health, I understand the benefit of it, but right now during this strange time in the United States I don’t think it’s appropriate for therapy.”
There are still a lot of holes in services in Hardin County. The area lacks some typical outreach programs because the closest community mental health facility is in Marshalltown.
“Typically, community mental health would have domestic violence, would have alcohol and drug, we do DBT here, we just started today since COVID we do a group, preventative therapy. But we don’t have parenting classes, we don’t have anger management, we don’t have domestic violence. We do have alcohol and drug but their offices are in Eldora,” said Brennan.
Because Achieve is a private practice, it does not go into schools. However, Brennan does go to Ellsworth Community College on Thursday mornings for two hours and if a student needs to, they can talk with her.
They can only take private insurances, Medicaid and private pay – no Medicare patients.
“We see a wide range of mental health, but severe mental health we don’t see as much because most people on disability have Medicare,” Brennan said. “We don’t see the typical community mental health client we used to. It’s straight individual, family and group therapy.”
While there are some missing components in Hardin County, the area does offer Senior Life Solutions.
Senior Life Solutions is a Hansen Family Hospital program that has been in Hardin County for four years. It is designed to meet the needs of individuals (typically) 65 years and older who may be experiencing depression and/or anxiety related to life changes associated with aging.
“Every person has mental health, just like every person has physical health,” said Amy Jones, Licensed Masters of Social Work (LMSW) and Program Director at Senior Life Solutions. “Research shows that mental health has an impact on our quality of life by affecting our energy level, motivation, relationships, physical well-being and much more. We encourage everyone to take necessary steps to care for their mental health and emotional health, just as they would their physical health. And it’s particularly important that the elderly population. While our society has come a long way in changing the view of mental health, the stigma does still exist.”
The program employs two therapists and includes a confidential and comprehensive assessment, group and individual therapy, family therapy if needed, medication education/management and after-care planning. Group therapy is three times a week and individual sessions can be scheduled based on individual needs.
When it first opened, Senior Life Solutions was a one-track program with the capacity to serve 10 people in group therapy. It has expanded to a two-track program to serve more people. It also has the ability to reach people through teletherapy if the individual is unable or prefers not to leave their home.
“It’s important to bring to light that seniors have a higher risk for suicide for a number of reasons including loneliness, grief, loss of self-sufficiency and chronic pain just to name a few,” Jones said. “Bringing mental health services to this population will hopefully help decrease these risk factors and improve overall life satisfaction.”
