J.D. Holmes, chief deputy with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, has spent the past 25 years working for the department. In that time he’s experienced several changes in how police officers do their jobs.
A native of Alden, Holmes calls himself fortunate to have had an opportunity to return to his home county years ago. It’s a job that he still enjoys and doesn’t take for granted.
“When I first started here, I thought it would be tougher than it was. But I was gone for 10 years before I came back. There are definitely aspects to this job that are easier and harder due to the fact that I know a lot of people I come in contact with,” Holmes said. “Sheriff (Dave) McDaniel always tells us that friendships are great but when you come to work, it’s business. That’s something we all have to remember on a daily basis.”
Growing up near Popejoy, Holmes said he began to think about a career in law enforcement when he was in the eighth or ninth grade. While he didn’t have any family members in the profession then, that changed as time progressed.
His mother became a jailer at the HCSO, and his sister was a deputy/jailer in Story County. Holmes’ brother became involved with Air Force security.
Holmes attended Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo and earned a degree in police science. While in college, he became a reserve officer for the Hampton Police Department. In 1987, he was hired as a full-time officer for the New Hampton Police Department, where he remained for 8 1/2 years.
Eventually, an opportunity arose to come back to Hardin County. The HCSO had a job opening and Holmes was hired.
He said there are distinct differences between working on a city police force compared to a county.
“Each one has its advantages. City police, everything is all right there. You can get a call on one side of town and be to the other side in less than 5 minutes,” Holmes said. “For the county, you have your own patrol car, that’s a perk. The county is so expansive so that was an adjustment. There’s not a straight road to get you where you need to go.”
Technological advances have also been consistent within the profession. In the 1980s, Holmes said policemen needed their ticket book, badge and gun and went to work every day. Today, there are computers in every squad car, and when officers or deputies write tickets, it’s done on the computer and printed in the vehicle.
There are also in-car cameras and officers/deputies also wear body cameras.
“We are to the point where your car is your office. We’ve got a computer, printer, police radio and you can access your email. Years ago, if someone left a message, you would have to go into office. Now our phone calls go directly to our computers. Technology is the biggest advancement,” Holmes said.
The Alden area native is known in Hardin County for his work to build the D.A.R.E. program in several area schools, including Alden, Ackley, BCLUW, Eldora, Iowa Falls, Roland-Story and Radcliffe
The D.A.R.E. program’s main objective is to teach kids about the dangers of using drugs and alcohol.
This fall, Holmes will begin his 31st year teaching D.A.R.E.
“It’s hard to judge stats but we are giving kids the tools and opportunity to make good sound safe decisions,” Holmes said. “The strange part about teaching D.A.R.E. for this long is I’m working with the kids of others who I was able to teach years ago. It’s fun to look at it that way, but it does make me feel older.”
In his current role as chief deputy, Holmes has administrative duties, which means more paperwork. He’s not on the road as much as other deputies.
But he said the most difficult aspect of his job continues to be responding to crash sites.
“I know enough people all over the county where you just hope it’s not someone you know. The hardest part of my job is fatalities and informing and delivering a death message to a loved one,” Holmes said. “That is the worst thing we do is tell them their spouse is killed, or son or daughter has died. The reactions are all across the board from shock to hysteria. How you deliver the message leaves a lasting impression on them.”
Today’s climate is also unique nationally, especially following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The incident ignited the Black Lives Matter movement and prompted protests around the world. Holmes said the broad brush of negativity for everyone in law enforcement is frustrating for those who’ve taken an oath to serve and protect.
“It disappoints me because a couple cops made big mistakes, and somehow that narrative has been reflected on all of us. I don’t think that’s fair. Police officers tend to be on the front line, so we are in the spotlight,” Holmes said. “I’m very happy that we are supported in Hardin County. There’s a few bad people in every profession, but that shouldn’t override all of the good that is done as well.”
At 54 years old, Holmes has put in enough time to consider early retirement, but he’s not quite ready for that. He still enjoys the work he does at the HCSO.
“I look at it this way. If I start waking up and begin dreading coming to work, I will quit,” Holmes said. “But I still enjoy putting on the uniform so I’m not ready to go down that road yet. There’s no cutoff date for me.”
