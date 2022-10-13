The Hubbard City Council met in regular session Monday and received some good news.
Demolition of the old pool is complete and grading for the new pool has started. However, it was discovered that a new sanitary sewer line and storm sewer will need to be replaced.
But tempering that slight set back, Mayor Marshall Simmerman related the best news of all. He attended two Iowa Economic Development Authority meetings, presenting them with Hubbard’s pool project for the Community Attraction and Tourism Grant. The City was awarded a $500,000 grant. He added that, while this is a huge step in the fundraising campaign, fundraising will need to continue to cover unexpected expenditures.
In other pool action, the Council passed Resolution #729 to Approve a Money Market Account for Hubbard Swimming Pool Construction Funds and Resolution #730 transferring Swimming Pool Funds from Security State Bank Checking Account to Security State Bank Money Market Account.
