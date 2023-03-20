IF Board reviews instructional materials

The Iowa Falls School Board of Education met Monday and reviewed Board Policy 605 Series: Instructional Materials Selection. The 600 Series of Board Policies have a variety of information, including the school calendar, curriculum development, special education, citizenship, etc. Those items in the 600 Series were approved at last month’s meeting.
“Last month we approved the 600 Series,” Iowa Falls Schools Superintendent Tony Neumann began. “We pulled out the 605. This is the one that gets the most political recognition.”
Neumann reviewed the 605 Series with the board and noted that the recommended changes came from the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB). This series deals with selection of material, library material and technology and instructional materials, including the internet.
The series states, “In making its recommendations to the superintendent, the licensed employees will select materials which:
• support the educational philosophy, goals and objectives of the school district;
• consider the needs, age, and maturity of students;
• are within the school district's budget;
• foster respect and appreciation for cultural diversity and difference of opinion;
• stimulate growth in factual knowledge and literary appreciation;
• encourage students to become decision-makers, to exercise freedom of thought and to make independent judgment through the examination and evaluation of relevant information, evidence and differing viewpoints;
• portray the variety of careers, roles, and lifestyles open to all people; and,
• increase an awareness of the rights, duties, and responsibilities of each member of a multicultural society.”
Under the heading Instructional Materials Selection, the policy states, “In the case of textbooks, the board will make the final decision after a recommendation from the superintendent. The criteria stated above for selection of instructional materials will also apply to the selection of textbooks. The superintendent may appoint licensed employees to assist in the selection of textbooks.”
When schools order library books, Neumann said that they use recommendations from other Iowa school libraries and receive a package of books. As recently as last month, the elementary principals and teachers went through material and selected textbooks.
The 605 Series states: “Material selected for use in libraries and classrooms will meet the following guidelines:
* A. Religion - Material will represent any major religions in a factual, unbiased manner. The primary source material of the major religions is considered appropriate, but material which advocates rather than informs, or is designed to sway reader judgment regarding religion, will not be included in the school libraries or classrooms.
* B. Racism - Material will present a diversity of race, custom, culture, and belief as a positive aspect of the nation's heritage and give candid treatment to unresolved intercultural problems, including those which involve prejudice, discrimination, and the undesirable consequences of withholding rights, freedom, or respect of an individual. Required material will comply with all applicable laws.
* C. Sexism - Material will reflect sensitivity to the needs, rights, traits of individuals without preference or bias. Required material will comply with all applicable laws.
* D. Age - Material will recognize the diverse contributions of various age groups and portray the continuing contributions of maturing members of society.
* E. Ideology - Material will present basic primary and factual information on an ideology or philosophy of government which exerts or has exerted a strong force, either favorably or unfavorably, over civilization or society, past or present. This material will not be selected with the intention to sway reader judgment and is related to the maturity level of the intended audience.
* F. Profanity and Sex - Material is subjected to a test of literary merit and reality by the teacher librarians and licensed staff who will take into consideration their reading of public and community standards of morality.
* G. Controversial issues materials will be directed toward maintaining a balanced collection representing various views. The selection decision should be made on the basis of whether the material presents an accurate representation of society and culture, whether the circumstances depicted are realistically portrayed, or whether the material has literary or social value when the material is viewed as a whole. These guidelines will not be construed in such a manner as to preclude materials which accurately represent the customs, morals, manners, culture, or society of a different time or a different place.
“For years, librarians in Iowa have been buying the package of books, and everyone has been buying those titles because that’s what the librarians do instead of looking through hundreds of books,” Neumann said, adding that the points in the 605 Series will now be considered when schools purchase books. He also said, since he had been at the school, teachers had been building their own curriculums, with different reading materials being used at the high school.
However, if a parent disagrees with a book selection, there is a form available to fill out if they wish to have library material reconsidered, or if they wished to challenge instructional or library material. Another form parents can fill out prohibits students from checking out specific library materials. These forms would be signed by the parent, and are also available as part of the 605 Series.
Neumann said if a book were to be removed from one school library in Iowa, it would be listed in all school libraries. “Let’s say, if Alden removes a book, the entire state has to list that book as removed.”
However, board member Dawn Parker said this does not affect the public library, “Our public library has not been questioned about anything,” she said. “We had a meeting and asked that question… no one has come in to question the books that we have here.”
“That’s the rhetoric out there,” Neumann said. “They might be taken from the school libraries, but they’ll still be at your community library.”
“At the end of the day, you have parents who get loud,” Board Vice-President Chris Stauffer added. “They don’t like it and they go to a teacher. Most often, there is an alternative (book) provided. Then they (the parents) move up (the chain of command) and they come to the board…. I don’t want to be involved in the curriculum decision. We are not teachers.”
Neumann assured Stauffer that he would not be asked to decide the school’s curriculum, and that this process would be delegated to licensed employees to make that determination.
“There was a book earlier this year that was very questionable,” Stauffer said in reference to reading material his child had been assigned, and he approached the teacher with his concerns. “Fortunately, we’re not going to do that one (book). The conversation was fine; it went very well. I just hope people understand that as a board, we’re not picking the books,” Stauffer added.
“Just be aware,” Neumann cautioned the board. “The big push we hear now is library books.”
The board unanimously approved the Board Policy 605 series as presented.
