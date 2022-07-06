An Iowa Falls woman was arrested on Tuesday and charged with OWI and child endangerment.
According to court records 62-year-old Mary Faye Sprain is facing up to three years in prison if convicted of both crimes.
The affidavit states that Sprain was confronted by Iowa Falls Police just before 7 p.m. at her 1411 College Ave. residence. A male reported to police that Sprain had been drinking and left her home in a 2012 Ford Escape with a juvenile female inside the car.
Sprain then allegedly pulled into her driveway while trailing the officer leading to him observing the juvenile exit the vehicle. Sprain then allegedly failed a sobriety test. She eventually registered a .180 blood alcohol content when tested at the police station, more than twice the legal limit.
No court date has been set as of Wednesday afternoon.
