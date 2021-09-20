The Iowa Falls Fire Department was called to Timberview Apartments on Pierce St. in Iowa Falls Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival at 2:16 p.m., IFFD Chief Scott Eisentrager reported a fire in Apt. 18 caused by a stove that had been left on. The one occupant was out and safe, but the fire had gotten into the soffit and into the ceiling. Fire, smoke and water damage was limited to the one unit. Eistentrager said the Alden Fire Department, Iowa Falls EMS, Hardin County EMA and Iowa Falls Police Department responded as well. Approximately 24 firefighters were on the scene about two hours.
IFFD called to apartment fire
- By Corey Meints
-
- Updated
- 0
Corey Meints
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.