IF2302556   Suspicious Person, unable to locate

IF2302559   911 caller requested assistance, advised to call Hardin County

IF2302560   Turned in lost property

IF2302562   Fire Alarm, no response needed

IF2302563   Requested to speak to an officer

IF2302564   Controlled Burn

IF2302565   Controlled Burn

IF2302566   Welfare check, Female was contacted and everything was fine

IF2302567   Accidental 911

IF2302568   Requested to speak to an officer regarding her neighbor

IF2302569   Welfare Check, male was located and was fine

IF2302570   Controlled Burn

IF2302571   Civil papers served

IF2302572   Open 911 call, determined to be an accident

IF2302574   Fingerprint cards

IF2302576   Controlled burn

IF2302578   Requested to speak to an officer

IF2302579   Dog Licensed

IF2302580   Requested to speak to an officer regarding Trespassing someone

IF2302581   Requested to speak to an officer

IF2302582   Requested extra patrol

IF2302582   Suspicious person

