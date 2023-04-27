IF2302556 Suspicious Person, unable to locate
IF2302559 911 caller requested assistance, advised to call Hardin County
IF2302560 Turned in lost property
IF2302562 Fire Alarm, no response needed
IF2302563 Requested to speak to an officer
IF2302564 Controlled Burn
IF2302565 Controlled Burn
IF2302566 Welfare check, Female was contacted and everything was fine
IF2302567 Accidental 911
IF2302568 Requested to speak to an officer regarding her neighbor
IF2302569 Welfare Check, male was located and was fine
IF2302570 Controlled Burn
IF2302571 Civil papers served
IF2302572 Open 911 call, determined to be an accident
IF2302574 Fingerprint cards
IF2302576 Controlled burn
IF2302578 Requested to speak to an officer
IF2302579 Dog Licensed
IF2302580 Requested to speak to an officer regarding Trespassing someone
IF2302581 Requested to speak to an officer
IF2302582 Requested extra patrol
IF2302582 Suspicious person
