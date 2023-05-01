IF2302620 ACCIDENT 911 CALL

IF2302621 911 CALLER REPORTED THAT HER VEHICLE WAS BROKE DOWN ON THE WASHINGTON AVE BRIDGE. VEHICLE WAS PUSHED OFF THE BRIDGE TO FOSTER AND WASHINTON.

IF2302622 REQUESTED TO SPEAK WITH AN OFFICER

IF2302623 CONTROLLED BURN

IF2302624 CONTROLLED BURN

IF2302625 PARKING COMPLAINT. THE OWNER WAS CONTACTED AND THE VEHICLE WAS MOVED.

IF2302626 CONTROLLED BURN

IF2302627 REQUESTED EXTRA PATROL

IF2302628 CONTROLLED BURN

IF2302630 OPEN 911 CALL. CONTACT WAS MADE AND THEY ADVISED IT WAS ACCIDENTAL.

IF2302631 CONTROLLED BURN

IF2302633 REQUESTED TO SPEAK WITH AN OFFICER REGARDING A NEIGHBOR

IF2302634 OPEN 911 CALL

IF2302636 REQUESTED TO SPEAK WITH AN OFFICER

IF2302637 OPEN 911 CALL. DETERMINED TO BE ACCIDENTAL.

IF2302638 TRAFFIC COMPAINT

IF2302640 911 HANG UP

IF2302641 ERRATIC DRIVING COMPLAINT

IF2302643 REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE. THE VEHICLE WAS GONE UPON ARRIVAL.

IF2302644 ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

IF2302645 ACCIDENTAL 911 CALL

IF2302647 TRAFFIC COMPLAINT REGARDING A VEHICLE WITH NO LIGHTS ON.

IF2302648 REPORT OF A DOG RUNNING AT LARGE

