IF2302620 ACCIDENT 911 CALL
IF2302621 911 CALLER REPORTED THAT HER VEHICLE WAS BROKE DOWN ON THE WASHINGTON AVE BRIDGE. VEHICLE WAS PUSHED OFF THE BRIDGE TO FOSTER AND WASHINTON.
IF2302622 REQUESTED TO SPEAK WITH AN OFFICER
IF2302623 CONTROLLED BURN
IF2302624 CONTROLLED BURN
IF2302625 PARKING COMPLAINT. THE OWNER WAS CONTACTED AND THE VEHICLE WAS MOVED.
IF2302626 CONTROLLED BURN
IF2302627 REQUESTED EXTRA PATROL
IF2302628 CONTROLLED BURN
IF2302630 OPEN 911 CALL. CONTACT WAS MADE AND THEY ADVISED IT WAS ACCIDENTAL.
IF2302631 CONTROLLED BURN
IF2302633 REQUESTED TO SPEAK WITH AN OFFICER REGARDING A NEIGHBOR
IF2302634 OPEN 911 CALL
IF2302636 REQUESTED TO SPEAK WITH AN OFFICER
IF2302637 OPEN 911 CALL. DETERMINED TO BE ACCIDENTAL.
IF2302638 TRAFFIC COMPAINT
IF2302640 911 HANG UP
IF2302641 ERRATIC DRIVING COMPLAINT
IF2302643 REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE. THE VEHICLE WAS GONE UPON ARRIVAL.
IF2302644 ASSIST OTHER AGENCY
IF2302645 ACCIDENTAL 911 CALL
IF2302647 TRAFFIC COMPLAINT REGARDING A VEHICLE WITH NO LIGHTS ON.
IF2302648 REPORT OF A DOG RUNNING AT LARGE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.