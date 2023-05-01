IF2302678 REQUESTED AN OFFICER

IF2302679 911 HANG UP

IF2302681 OFFICER REQUESTED

IF2302682 TURNED IN LOST PROPERTY

IF2302683 GABRIEL JOHNSON, 39, OF WEST DES MOINES WAS ARRESTED FOR FALSE IMPRISONMENT AND DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT 1ST OFFENSE. HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HARDIN CO JAIL.

IF2302684 REPORTED A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE. OFFICER WAS UNABLE TO LOCATE.

IF2302685 REQUESTED TO SPEAK TO AN OFFICER

IF2302686 CALL TRANSFERRED TO THE HCSO DUE TO LOCATION

IF2302687 ACCIDENTAL 911

IF2302688 OFFICER REQUESTED

