The Hardin County Jail, which serves as the states largest detention center for immigration detainees, may stop housing long-term federal detainees if a new contract can't be negotiated.
Jail Administrator Nick Whitmore said new standards put in place by the federal government in 2019 has raised the cost of housing prisoners in the long-term. He estimated new mental health and medical requirements would cost the jail between $100,000 and $150,000 each year. The jail recently informed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement it plans to end its current contract and is in the process of negotiating another - although no new contract is guaranteed.
If no new contract can be worked out the facility will be converted to intake short-term, 72-hour detainees.
The jail currently receives $70 per day, per detainee, but Whitmore said that number would need to jump to at least $100 to cover the new mandated costs. Jail population has also dropped. Whitmore estimated that the average number of prisoners has dropped from an average of about 70 to somewhere near 30. The jail has a capacity of 107. The trend is not unique to Hardin County as ICE detainee levels have dropped nationwide.
"I knew with the change in the administration at the federal level there was an idea that there might be something changing because President Biden's policy on immigration differed from President Trump's," said BJ Hoffman, chair of the Hardin County Board of Supervisors.
Whitmore said he does not anticipate any changes in staffing levels. Hoffman said the jail is actively recruiting correctional officers at this time.
"We've redeveloped a lot of local relationships with other area agencies and we're taking in their folks, so we're not going to see a significant change in population," Whitmore said.
The jail already intakes Franklin County inmates because that county doesn't have its own jail. The redeveloped relationships include taking overflow inmates from other nearby counties.
Whitmore said he believes the lack of inmates may resolve the situation on its own.
"Frankly, it's going to dissolve itself with the lack of incoming detainees and people still leaving one way or another," he said.
