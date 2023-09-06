As initially reported by Eldora Fire Rescue on their Facebook page, at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, Eldora firefighters were sent to the Hardin County Jail, located at 1116 14th Avenue, for an industrial clothes dryer that was on fire with "visible flames."
At the scene, Eldora's Engine 261, Rescue Van 260, and Ladder 262 arrived with seven first-responding firefighters in tow.
However, the responders were informed upon their arrival that the fire had been quashed on-site with the usage of a "dry chemical fire extinguisher," stated the Facebook report.
This was confirmed by the firefighters as they entered and investigated the building. They "discovered that all visible flames had been extinguished and heat source had been diminished," explained the Facebook post.
Two large ventilation fans were posted around the building's perimeter to help force out the remaining smoke, which was confirmed by the Times Citizen, who visited the event's aftermath.
According to the report, the scene was cleared at 7:15 a.m., with all personnel and equipment accounted for.
Responding or assisting in the incident were Eldora Fire Rescue, Eldora Police Department, Eldora-Ackley EMS, Hardin County Sheriff's Office, Hardin County Communications Center, Hardin County Emergency Management, Hardin County Emergency Squad, and Carstens Plumbing and Heating.
