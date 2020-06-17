A woman was killed Monday morning when the tractor she was operating rolled over on Highway S27 near Garden City.
Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel confirmed that 38-year-old Blanca Perez, of Jewell, was pronounced deceased at the scene near the intersection of S27 and 310th Street.
McDaniel said it appeared that Perez simply lost control of the tractor and rolled into the ditch. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Radcliffe Fire Department and the Radcliffe Ambulance.
No one else was injured and no other property was damaged in the accident.
