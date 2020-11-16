IOWA FALLS
John V. (Jack) Nissly, 92, of Iowa Falls, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2020, at Hansen Family Hospital surrounded by his family.
John Vincent Nissly was born on Jan. 12, 1928, in Des Moines, Iowa, to John Harvey and Eva Pauline (Brewer) Nissly. Jack graduated from Dallas Center High School in 1945 and went on to Iowa State University. He graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics. He was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and continued his involvement over the years, attending the annual Founders Day event for 70 years. Jack joined the U.S. Marine Corps in July 1946 and served until January 1948. He recently participated in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
After graduating from Iowa State, he was employed by Equitable Life Insurance Company of Iowa in Spencer until 1955 when he accepted a position with Osgood and Nissly Farm Managers in Iowa Falls. In 1979 he was joined by son Roger and it became Nissly and Nissly. Son Michael also joined the firm in 1982. Jack was in good health, living life to the fullest, and continued to work alongside his sons every day until the day of his passing.
Jack was married to Mary Louise Christensen on June 17, 1950, in Ames, Iowa, and to this union three sons were born: Roger, Bruce and Michael. On June 17, 2020, Jack and Mary Lou joyfully celebrated 70 years of marriage. They raised their family in Iowa Falls, Iowa, where Jack was an active member of the community. He was a longtime active member of First United Methodist Church, Friends of Calkins Nature Center, American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, 57-year member of the Rotary Club (A Paul Harris Fellow), and supporter of Ellsworth Community College. He served on the Iowa Extension Council and was a Hardin County Poll Watcher for many years. Jack will be remembered for his kindness and generosity. He not only took pride in his business, but truly relished the friendships and relationships he developed over the years. Jack was an avid Iowa State Cyclones fan and thoroughly enjoyed every moment spent with family.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary Lou; sons Roger (Cindy), Bruce (Bonnie), and Michael (April); six grandchildren, Tanner Nissly (Katie), Abby Stickley (Michael), Brianna Kreuser (Matt), Monica Sundal, Chavis Nissly (Bridget), and Jaden Adams (Matt); and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Beverly Alleman, and brother Dwight Nissly.
Linn's Funeral Home is serving the family. Due to current health concerns, memorial services will be held at a later date. Jack will continue to give back to others, as he has generously donated his body to Des Moines University. Memorial donations in Jack's honor may be sent to P.O. Box 606, Iowa Falls, IA 50126 and will be given to Ellsworth College Foundation or First United Methodist Church of Iowa Falls.
