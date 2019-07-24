Just because Ken Damon is retired, doesn’t mean he’s sitting around relaxing. It’s the complete opposite, in fact.
Nowadays he helps a local seed dealer, owns a lawn mowing business and he’s a junior high/JV volleyball referee. Oh, and he drives an activities bus and subs for a route bus driver whenever he’s asked.
“I have to stay busy. I’m not one to do nothing,” Damon said. “Every day there has to be a plan of going somewhere, doing something.”
Damon retired from teaching five years ago, after 33 years in the business — all for South Hardin schools. He was a coach for much of that time. The problem was, Damon couldn’t just go part of the way. It was all or nothing.
“After a game at night, I would always watch my tape. Then I would watch the next opponent tape so I would have practice ready, and then I will watch our tape again to do stats. So, you’ve got to watch three times of that, so I wasn’t getting to bed until 4, 5 in the morning, go to school all day and then go,” Damon said. “I scouted every night we didn’t play. Wednesday night was always a free night, but that was tape night again and I was obsessed with it. It was terrible.”
Originally when Damon joined Eldora as a middle school coach, they made him get his bus driving license because all of the junior high coaches had to also drive. He was also in charge of the early morning route that brought students who had detention to New Providence.
“It was mandatory for me to get my bus license when I started as a coach. So, that’s how I got it. Plus, I needed it for detasseling, I drove the detasseling bus,” Damon said. “So it all worked out pretty well.”
As his children got older and started participating in sports themselves, he started coaching once again. One year he led junior high basketball, softball and track.
Once his daughter was in high school, he was also on the high school girls’ basketball coaching staff and was the assistant girls’ track coach.
After retiring from teaching, Damon knew he was still going to go to ballgames. It’s what he loves to do. He knew he wasn’t going to be a substitute teacher. But driving bus just made sense.
“I’ve got to go to ballgames all the time and I love it. I’m just excited this year, I’ve detasseled for 46 years and I’m not detasseling this year – so State Softball – I will live up there.”
In the fall, Damon sits down and fills out his volleyball schedule for refereeing. He also looks at the South Hardin High School football schedule. He drives the team to all of its away games and when they’re home, Damon is a member of the chain gang.
From there, Damon will seek out other games and check those out.
Reffing junior high gives him time to go to a varsity game at night. There have been a few times where he has driven the bus to the place he is going to referee. But because he runs the schedule for South Hardin, Grundy Center, AGWSR, BCLUW and Colo-NESCO – he has a pool of other refs he can pull from. So, if he’s got something else going on he just doesn’t schedule himself.
“I don’t care where I drive, I just want to watch something. I’m going to go watch a ballgame most nights. Driving the bus does not bother me, but the passion to go to sporting events is there,” Damon said.
In the summer, Damon is either helping Ben Perry with his seed business or mowing lawns. At night, he doesn’t miss a BCLUW, East Marshall or AGWSR game when they play each other.
Same thing during basketball season. He will hunt or fish during the day and then go to a game.
“I had told the bus people that ‘Hey, you need somebody to drive activities, I’d love to do that yet because I’m going to go to the games anyway, so I might as well drive the bus,’” said Damon. “They are always hurting for bus drivers anyway, so it worked out really good.”
There are a few times a year when Damon is actually “retired.” November and December are off limits because he’s hunting or fishing. At night, though, he will drive to a ballgame somewhere.
Along with hunting, fishing and everything else, Ken and his wife Carole also like to travel. Last year they probably traveled 10,000 miles, including a trip to New Zealand to see their daughter Claire.
Damon doesn’t see himself becoming a homebody any time soon.
“I have to have something to do,” he said. “I’ve got to stay active. I’ve got my lawn mowing business, I really enjoy that. Then working out at Perry’s is fun, and reffing. I like staying active.”
