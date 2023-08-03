Union’s 2023 Tar Heel Days will be full of fun and festivities the weekend of Aug. 4.
Beginning Friday, Aug. 4, the South Hardin Recreation Area will be busy with the annual Buster Nyce Memorial Youth Golf Tourney at 10 a.m., the Buster Nyce Memorial Two-Person Best Shot Golf Tourney at 5 p.m., the community dinner from 5 to 8 p.m., music at 7:30 by Catfish Murphy and the Rob Maharry Band, the Union history movie at dusk, and awesome fireworks display to conclude the night.
Saturday, Aug. 5, continues the fun at 7 a.m. with breakfast at the fire station, brought to you by the Union Fire Department. A 5K fun run/walk will be at 7:45 a.m. beginning at Center Street. At 10 a.m., a vendor and craft show will be held at the Heart of Iowa parking lot, then join the town at Center Street for the grand parade at 11 a.m. Lunch with various food trucks will begin at noon and will be accompanied by many kids’ activities. Miss Union/Whitten Erin Collins and the Grand Marshall Dave Gunderson will be presented. Following the presentation of the Quilts of Valor, a car and tractor show will take place on Center Street.
After the park’s festivities, the annual Tar Heel Auction will happen at 12:30 p.m. in the city park. BINGO will be held in Hardin County Savings Bank’s lobby at 1:30 p.m., as well as the kid’s tractor pull on 3rd Street.
Union’s Fire Department water fights will happen at 5 p.m. on Center Street. At the McCoy Auction site, the 17th annual Ken Newby BBQ Contest Awards will take place with the public BBQ Contest supper at 5:30 p.m.
Again, at the South Hard Rec Area, the Union-Whitten Alumni Association Mixer will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with music by DJ Birdy Young from 8 to 11 p.m. The Nite Golf Tournament will be at dusk to end the night.
Tar Heel Days comes to a close on Sunday, Aug. 6, with a 9:30 a.m. worship service in City Park. Attendees are asked to bring chairs.
