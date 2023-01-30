UPDATE (Monday, Jan. 31, 8:51 a.m.): According to the crash reports from the Iowa State Patrol, the three children and one adult who died in the accident had not been wearing seat belts or child safety harnesses and were ejected from the van. The three children were aged one, two, and four, and the adult was 22.
The Iowa State Patrol also confirmed that no one in the vehicle had been wearing a seat belt during the crash. All other occupants received varying injuries and were transported to Grundy County Memorial Hospital, MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, or the University of Iowa.
ORIGINAL: At around 6:49 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 27, a single-vehicle accident occurred just outside the westbound Wellsburg exit ramp on U.S. Highway 20 (near mile marker 187). Earlier that morning, a passenger van was traveling west, and as they were approaching Wellsburg, the driver lost control of the 15-person van while on the slick, snow-covered roads and upset the vehicle after veering into the median and overturning into the eastbound lanes.
There were 13 passengers within the van, and earlier Friday morning, three casualties were confirmed by the Iowa State Patrol. As of 11 a.m., a fourth fatality has been confirmed as well. Iowa State Patrol also verified numerous injuries of several of the other van occupants, and they were transported to “Waterloo and Grundy County healthcare facilities.”
According to a release from State Patrol Public Information Officer Alex Dinkla, more information will be disseminated as they become available through the Iowa State Patrol’s crash report website.
At the scene, at least the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation, Wellsburg Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, and Iowa Emergency Management Grundy County responded to the accident.
Both Hardin and Grundy Counties are within the same Iowa State Patrol District, in this case, District 9 in Area C, based out of Black Hawk County’s Cedar Falls. District 9 serves Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Franklin, Grundy, and Hardin counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.