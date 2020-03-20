Ackley City Hall and the Police Department were sanitized by a cleaning crew this week after a city employee was placed on a 14-day quarantine following possible exposure to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Ackley Mayor Pat Daggs said there's been no confirmation that the person has COVID-19, but to maintain public safety and protect city staff, the precautionary cleaning was carried out on March 18.
“Having city hall sanitized was strictly a precautionary measure,” Daggs said. “City hall is staffed again and available to assist residents in their day-to-day business with the City.”
Daggs has also issued an emergency proclamation, which is unrelated to the possible exposure. The proclamation will allow the community to apply for emergency funding approved by President Donald Trump and Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The proclamation did not add any restrictions for Ackley residents or businesses. It does give the Ackley Police Department the power to enforce the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.
Daggs is continuing to provide updates on the virus and other related information on the city’s website, and on its Facebook page.
