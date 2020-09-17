Citing 29 cases of COVID-19 in the 50601 ZIP code, and with the measures put in place by the AGWSR School District to mitigate the spread of the disease, Ackley city leaders voted 3-0 this week to cancel trick-or-treating in town this year. The meeting was held Sept. 16. Two council members – Chuy Flores and Pat Hurt were not in attendance at the time of the vote. Hurt arrived at the meeting at 8:30 p.m.
Mayor Pat Daggs said she thinks the decision is a wise one based on the growing number of cases of COVID-19 in the community.
We had three cases when the decision was made to cancel Sauerkraut Days – there’s 29 now,” Daggs said. Those 29 cases are a cumulative count since the start of the pandemic in March. Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health released ZIP code infection data for the first time on Monday this week. The entire county had seen 261 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday this week. On Thursday evening, the state's coronavirus website was reporting an additional seven cases. Of those 268 people, 204 have recovered and one person has died of the disease.
Trunk and Treat Main Street, which was to have been sponsored by the Ackley Chamber of Commerce this year, was also canceled through the decision made by the council.
While Ackley will not hold door-to-door trick-or-treating or the annual Truck and Treak event, other communities have said they will continue with annual Halloween events. Those towns include Geneva, Steamboat Rock and Aplington. Other area towns are expected to take the issue up at council meetings this month.
