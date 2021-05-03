The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Hardin County rose last week amid the diagnosis of 21 new cases, following 24 new cases of the disease the week before.
As of Monday, there had been 1,844 total positive cases of the disease since March 2020, and 1,728 people have reportedly recovered. One additional death was reported over the weekend, increasing the total to 43 Hardin County deaths from COVID-19 since August 2020. That leaves a total of 73 active cases as of Monday, up from 69 last Monday.
National and state health and government leaders have warned the public that the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 – often referred to as the U.K. strain – is the most common variant circulating in the United States. Sarah Ekstrand, a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Public Health, said last week that she didn’t have exact information about where the B.1.1.7 variant has been confirmed, but she said “it is likely that the B.1.1.7 variant is the most commonly circulating strain in our state.”
The B.1.1.7 variant is thought to be more contagious than the previously-prevalent strain of the virus. Ekstrand said it “remains critical for Iowans to continue the mitigation efforts that we know work to slow the spread of COVID-19.” She listed mask-wearing, social distancing, good hygiene, staying home if you’re sick, getting tested if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, and getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Hardin County Public Health, which releases updated COVID-19 infection reports on Fridays, new cases were reported in five of the county’s ZIP codes during the week of April 23-30. The Eldora ZIP code reported the most cases with seven; the Ackley ZIP code had five new cases; Alden’s ZIP code had three new cases; and the Iowa Falls and Union ZIP codes each reported one new case.
Of the Hardin County public school districts still reporting on COVID-19, only South Hardin reported new cases. Dr. Adam Zellmer, superintendent of the Eldora-New Providence and Hubbard-Radcliffe school districts, reported three new confirmed cases of the disease last week. Iowa Falls-Alden reported no new cases. AGWSR is no longer issuing weekly infection reports. Ellsworth Community College also reported no new cases of the illness last week.
After a two-week jump in the total number of COVID-19 tests administered to Hardin County residents, last week saw a decrease. A total of 511 tests were administered to local residents during the week of April 24-30. That's compared to 651 the previous week, and 698 the week before that.
County vaccine rate reaches 35 percent
While the rate of vaccinations has slowed in recent weeks, shots continued to be distributed to Hardin County residents last week. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 420 Hardin County residents became fully vaccinated during the week of April 27-May 3. That takes the total number of Hardin County residents who are fully vaccinated to 5,980, or about 35 percent of the total population. An additional 969 Hardin County residents – about 5.7 percent – have received a first dose of vaccine.
Hardin County Public Health has now declined full vaccine allocations from the state for three consecutive weeks, citing decreased demand for the shots. The agency does still have vaccine doses available through Medicap Pharmacy in Eldora. Vaccine doses are also available at Clinic Pharmacy and HyVee Pharmacy in Iowa Falls and NuCara Pharmacy in Ackley.
