Hardin County saw continued, but very minimal spread of COVID-19 over the last week, pushing the number of active infections lower than it’s been since early in the pandemic last year.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, two new cases of the disease were identified in Hardin County residents last week, lifting the total number of cases since March 2020 to 1,873. Of those, 1,817 people are classified as having recovered and 44 Hardin County residents have died of the disease. That leaves 12 active cases of the disease in the county, down from 18 at the same time last week.
There have been no additional deaths in the last week, and as of last Wednesday, no Hardin County residents were hospitalized for treatment of the disease.
As reports of new cases have declined in recent weeks, so have the number of tests being administered to Hardin County residents. During the week of June 5-11, a total of 176 tests were administered to Hardin County residents. That’s down from 228 the week of May 29-June 4, which was down from previous weeks. The county hit its peak for testing in November, amid a surge in cases. During the week of Nov. 7-13, a total of 1,621 tests were administered to Hardin County residents.
The county saw a boost in the number of people who became fully vaccinated last week, likely due to the timing of a second clinic that was held to administer second shots to local kids age 12-18. The first clinic was held May 23, and the second shots of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine were administered on Sunday, June 13. In total, an additional 115 Hardin County residents became fully vaccinated between June 7 and 14. The previous week, 81 people became fully vaccinated.
As of Monday morning, 7,189 Hardin County residents have been fully vaccinated. That’s about 42.6 percent of the county’s total population. An additional 421 local residents – about 2.5 percent – have had their first dose of vaccine.
