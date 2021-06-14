Editor's Note

COVID-19 activity in Hardin County has decreased in recent weeks, and the Times Citizen is adjusting the way it reports on the disease. Beginning this week, the Times Citizen will report on new cases every other Monday, instead of every Monday, as has been the case since August 2020. COVID-19 data - including the number of new cases in the last seven days, total tests administered and information about vaccine distribution, can be found on the state's coronavirus website here.

If COVID-19 activity increases, the Times Citizen will ramp up its reporting on the disease. If you have questions or comments about the Times Citizen's COVID-19 coverage, contact Editor Sara Konrad Baranowski at 641-648-2521 or email skonrad@iafalls.com.