The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hardin County fell again last week to its lowest point in months.
According to data published by the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were five new cases reported between Monday, May 10 and Monday, May 17. That increased the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,855 since testing began in March 2020. Of those 1,855 cases, 1,762 people are classified as having recovered and 43 Hardin County residents have died of the disease. That leaves 50 active cases in the county, down from 60 one week ago, and 73 the week before that.
The superintendents of the Iowa Falls, Alden, Eldora-New Providence and Hubbard-Radcliffe school districts reported no new cases of the disease in the schools last week. AGWSR does not report infection numbers.
Testing for the disease was down again last week, continuing a trend that began after a surge of cases in November and December, and has continued sharply in the last month. During the week of April 10-16 a total of 698 tests administered to Hardin County residents, whereas during the week of May 8-14, a total of 402 tests administered.
Vaccinations have continued across the county. As of Monday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health was reporting that 6,624 Hardin County residents – about 39.3 percent of the total population – has been fully vaccinated. Another 539 people – 3 percent – have received a first dose of vaccine.
Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to include children age 12-15. It had previously been approved for anyone age 16 and older. The other two vaccines – produced by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – are only approved for people age 18 and older.
Hardin County Public Health is working with Medicap Pharmacy in Eldora to offer a vaccination clinic for people age 12-18 on Sunday, May 23. It will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the South Hardin High School auditorium. Appointments are required and can be made via Medicap's website or by calling Medicap at 641-858-3567 or Hardin County Public Health at 641-939-8444.
Vaccination appointments can also be found at pharmacies throughout the state and here in Hardin County. Clinic Pharmacy at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls has doses of the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines. HyVee Pharmacy in Iowa Falls is offering doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
