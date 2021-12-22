The Eldora man killed by law enforcement on Dec. 8 was shot twice, according to a report from the Iowa Attorney General's Office.
In a letter addressed to Hardin County Attorney Darrell Meyer and released to the public on Wednesday, Special Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown wrote that Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Schaffer, along with Trooper Corey Smock and one or more unidentified Troopers, shot Jared Risius that morning with Shaffer firing the fatal shot into Risius' head. The AG's Office has determined the shooting was "entirely legally justified" and considers the investigation closed.
The release reports that the series of events that led to the shooting began when the Iowa Falls Police Department received a call from a woman who'd previously been in a relationship with Risius. She reported that Risius was engaging in stalking behavior by following her around as she drove her SUV and he drove what was determined to be a black Audi that had been stolen from an Ames auto dealership the previous night. The woman stayed on the phone with IFPD informing them Risius was attempting to stop her vehicle with his vehicle.
Officers located the two in the area of Siloam Avenue and River Street where officers observed Risius crash his car into the woman's, bringing both to a stop next to each other. The report states officers witnessed the woman crouched on the passenger side of the outside of the vehicle, out of Risius' sight. She told police that after the crash he pointed what turned out to be a .410 shotgun at her, prompting her to exit her SUV.
The Iowa State Patrol was asked to assist in the matter and set up a tactical response. Officers' commands for Risius to put the shotgun down and exit the vehicle were ignored. He reportedly told officers he would had a gun and was not going to jail.
Risius exited the Audi at 7:57 a.m. in possession of the firearm attached to him with a sling device. An unidentified trooper fired a "less-than-lethal" shot at Risius' left leg. This apparently had "no effect" on Risius and he proceeded to position himself on the hood of the woman's SUV. Trooper Shaffer told other officers that Risius could not be allowed to leave the area.
Risius then reportedly moved from the front of the SUV toward the troopers and entered the SUV through the passenger door, leaving it ajar. Smock then "fired one round at Risius while a simultaneous less-than-lethal shot was fired by another trooper." Neither shot appeared to disable Risius who then took position in the driver's seat. The vehicles brake lights illuminated, Brown's letter states, and it appeared that Risius would attempt to flee the scene.
It was at that point - 7:59 a.m. - that Shaffer fired a single shot through the back window of the vehicle that hit Risius in the head and killed him instantly.
An autopsy revealed that Risius suffered two gunshot wounds: one to his right arm and the fatal shot to his head. Brown's letter earlier stated that Risius had been shot in the leg, but the autopsy apparently did not show that to have been the case.
Brown's letter states that Scott Reger, a special agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation, was the lead investigator of the case. He interviewed the troopers, using a diagram of the scene to walk through events. He also reviewed camera footage of the morning's events and spoke with witnesses.
"At all times during law enforcement's contact with Risius, he was armed with a loaded firearm and posed a direct threat to them and to others in the area," Brown's letter states. "Officers on scene made repeated efforts to end the confrontation peacefully and with less-than-lethal means.
"If Risius would have ceased his behavior and allowed officers to take him into custody, there would have been no need for the use of further force," the letter continues. "Because of Risius’ s actions in attempting to flee the scene with a loaded firearm into a residential area and the fact there were numerous innocent bystanders, including school children and other citizens in their houses in the area, officers were left with no other reasonable choice than to shoot Risius."
The incident occurred about one block from Rock Run Elementary, but there were no students in the building at the time. At 7:30 that morning, the Iowa Falls School District announced that all classes were canceled. Rock Run Principal Kyle Fett said the employees who were in the building either spent the time making sure parents got word that school was canceled or they directed parents who were trying to drop off their children to take them home. Ellsworth Community College, which is about two blocks from where Risius was shot, was also placed on lockdown that morning.
