School teachers are used to putting the needs of their students before any personal concerns.
When school buildings closed last month to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, immediate focus turned to online learning for kids at all grade levels.
What got lost in the upheaval was the connection between teachers, among them a close group of staff members at Alden Elementary.
Now, teachers Wendy Cooper (third grade) and Heather Huff (fourth grade) have created an activity they hope will maintain that staff connection even when they can't physically be together.
Beginning last weekend, yard signs are being placed in front of three staff members’ homes. The signs' messages include “An Awesome Alden Teacher Lives Here!” and “Here’s the Buzz, an Awesome Alden Teacher Lives Here!”
Each sign has a zip lock baggie attached to the back. The bag includes a staff list, a coronavirus poem written by Cooper, a personal letter, and a few treats and/or gifts that suit the interests of each staff member.
After a few days, the person who has a sign in their yard is asked to pick a different staff member and take the sign to their home to continue the process.
“When this all happened, we banded together and wanted to make sure the kids are OK. But a lot of us are having a hard time being separated from each other as teachers,” Cooper said. “It was a bond broken too soon. The day we got the official news from the Governor, I started crying. Teachers always think of their kids, but what about us as a group?”
Since there will be three yard signs circulating at the same time. Huff said the Alden Elementary staff list was divided into regions. The Central Region (Iowa Falls), Alden West and Alden South. That should cut down on some of the travel time to move the signs from residence to residence.
Besides Alden and Iowa Falls, Huff said Alden Elementary staff also live in Buckeye, Popejoy, Eldora and Parkersburg.
“We tried to make it even so one group won’t have to go far. The first sign will be placed Saturday. We tried to put some of the closer teachers in the same rotation, if possible. Usually if three of them are really good friends, then they know what each other likes,” Huff said.
The lack of a normal school routine has also thrown some teachers into a state of flux. Cooper said it took her awhile to adjust to planning her day.
Both teachers believe there will be some changes when (and if) students return to school in the fall.
“We’ve already talked about what if there is a second wave (of COVID-19). Maybe our kids may have to eat lunch in their classroom,” Huff said. “But teachers, as a rule, are creative. We will adapt and make the situation the best it can be.”
