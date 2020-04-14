Don Anderson has made several connections through his high school coaching career, but one of his North Iowa (Buffalo Center) student-athletes made one of the biggest impressions.
The Iowa Falls-Alden football coach led the North Iowa program on and off for 14 years, but Troy Kettwick - an all-district wide receiver, defensive back and outside linebacker - was one of the special ones that came through that program.
That is what made recent news that Kettwick, 25, recently spent 12 days on a ventilator after contracting the novel coronavirus so much harder for Anderson to take.
"Troy is a great kid and he is living up in the Twin Cities (Minneapolis) and is going to get married in August. I had heard that a 25-year-old Buffalo Center alum had gotten the virus and I texted a friend of mine up there,” Anderson said. “When I was told it was him (Kettwick) I was stunned.”
Kettwick was also a four-sport athlete at North Iowa and a member of the Bison's 2012 state basketball qualifier. The fact that someone young and athletic could be infected with the virus was not lost on his former high school football coach.
Anderson said he texted with Kettwick's father and at one point, the ventilator was performing 60 percent of his breathing. That dropped to 45 percent the following day, but then Kettwick health took another turn for the worse. He carried a temperature of over 103 degrees
During the next few days, that temperature finally came down and Kettwick recovered. Anderson said he was scheduled to be released from the hospital.
"He was not in good shape for a few days, and what is frustrating about this virus, is your loved ones are unable to visit. So his parents were stuck in Buffalo Center while he's in Minneapolis hooked up to a ventilator," Andreson said. "This is a healthy young man it almost took his life. One of our biggest misconceptions is young people won't get it. That's not true."
Anderson said he wanted to share Kettwick's story as a way to reach all of the school-aged kids that are not taking COVID-19 pandemic seriously.
"I hope our young people are keeping that in mind, but I've see groups of vehicles with four or five high school kids riding together. I hope parents understand their kids could get this," Anderson said. “We are in a society where no one wants to be told what they can do. That's the youthful invincibility. Not only you might get it but you will spread it to someone else. I want people to understand that it would be a terrible thing to have happen."
