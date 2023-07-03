Tuesday is Independence Day. There have been festivities and celebrations all weekend, but let the good times continue to roll here and where you can catch fireworks displays as well as parades all over the area today and tomorrow.
• Ackley – Fireworks set off at the airport (new location) on Monday, July 3. The rain date is Tuesday.
• Coulter – Principal Builder Inc will feature their annual fireworks display at dusk on Tuesday in the northeast corner of Coulter.
• Gifford – The annual 4th of July parade in Gifford will be at 10 a.m., fireworks at dusk on Tuesday.
• Iowa Falls – The Flight Breakfast will keep Tuesday off for the final day of Riverbend Rally. Get pancakes and more at the Airport from 7-11 a.m. The Ellsworth Community College Golf Tournament – which raises money for the E-Club and scholarships is at 9 a.m. at Highland Golf Course. There will also be a beef burger/ice cream social hosted by the Knights of Columbus (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) and an 18-hole disc golf tournament at Foster Park. The parade begins at 5 p.m., followed by the Waterhawks at Riverbend Park (7-8:30 p.m.) and fireworks end the five-day celebration at Riverbend Park at dusk.
• Owasa – Fireworks on Tuesday. Gather outside Three Days Grille and Saloon and bring a lawn chair.
• Williams – Beginning on Monday, there will be a kids parade (6 p.m.) followed by a free meal at 6:30 and blast ball/ tee ball games at 7 p.m. Then on Tuesday there is a full day of celebration that includes a parade at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served followed by the Little Princess Program, kids tractor pull, Bingo, a cake walk, snow cones and ice cream. The festivities concludes with fireworks beginning at 9:45 p.m. near the ball diamond.
