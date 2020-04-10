Athletic fields at Iowa Falls-Alden, South Hardin and AGWSR high schools will light up tonight in a show of unity and support for students who've been out of school since March 16 because of COVID-19 shutdowns.
The Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association is coordinating with school districts across the state to light up stadiums and fields at 8 p.m. today, and keep the lights on for every day students have been out of school. The public is invited to drive by, but no one should leave their vehicle.
