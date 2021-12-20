News of an East Coast COVID-19 surge, fueled by the delta and omicron variants of the disease, has health officials warning that the public should take precautions to decrease their exposure to coronavirus and prevent further spread of the illness.
Over the weekend, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top U.S. infectious disease expert, in appearances on television news programs, called omicron “extraordinary” and advised the public to get vaccinated and wear face masks to prevent spread of the virus.
“If you’re vaccinated and you’re boosted, and you take care when you go into congregate settings like airports to make sure you continually wear your mask, you should be OK,” Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
In Iowa, transmission of COVID-19 has been high for weeks. And while the omicron variant has been detected in the state – the Des Moines Register reports it’s been confirmed in 18 Iowans – it’s not yet the most dominant variant here. With the holidays upon us – Christmas this week and New Year’s next week – what can Hardin County residents do to protect their health of the health of others? The Times Citizen spoke with several doctors about their advice now and for the coming weeks.
All three physicians – Dr. Aaron Heiar of McFarland Clinic in Iowa Falls, Dr. Craig Gibson of Iowa Falls Clinic at Hansen Family Hospital, and Dr. Daniel Diekema, a medical professor and epidemiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics – recommend that people who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine get it. And, Diekema added, if it’s been six months since you completed your COVID-19 vaccination, it’s important to get a booster dose of vaccine.
“The problem with the new variant is that it is better than the delta variant at evading the immune response from a vaccine or prior infection, particularly those who don’t have a booster dose,” Diekema said. “It’s important to get a booster dose.”
Heiar and Gibson said their medical offices in Iowa Falls have been treating patients with COVID-19, as well as those who have other illnesses that are common this time of year, including influenza, pneumonia, strep throat and the common cold. Gibson said it’s impossible to know, of those who get COVID-19, which patients will become very ill and which will have a mild case of the illness.
“It’s really hard to predict who’s going to get it and who’s going to have a bad go of it,” Gibson said. “We’ve seen people with no medical conditions be affected. There should be nobody who feels invincible to it.”
And, he said, that includes people who’ve been vaccinated.
“I want people to know that just because you’ve gotten fully vaccinated doesn’t mean that you can’t get sick,” Gibson said “We’ve had people that have had it a second time and we’ve had people that have still been hospitalized despite being fully vaccinated. That’s a reality we see on a daily basis.”
What the vaccine does that makes it so important, Gibson said, is reduce the likelihood of a person dying of COVID-19.
What should we do?
All three physicians repeated the advice that’s been issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for preventing transmission of COVID-19.
“Avoid crowds and poor indoor ventilation,” Heiar wrote in an email to the Times Citizen. “Remember to social distance from those who do not live with you. Wear a mask if you are in a public indoor setting and you are not fully vaccinated. In communities with substantial to high transmission, those fully vaccinated should still wear a mask in public indoor settings.”
Diekema added that rapid antigen tests – those that can be purchased at drug stores and Walmart – are another tool that can be used before gatherings of family and friends this holiday season and beyond.
“If you’re going to be meeting with people for the holidays that are outside your immediately household, have everyone do a rapid test on the morning of your gathering just as an additional preventative measure to decrease the risk that someone who’s transmitting the virus is there,” he said. “That’s one way of increasing the safety of a gathering that is not going to include masking.”
He's hopeful the tests will become more widely available and more affordable.
"A lot of places in the world they're provided free of charge and distributed more widely," Diekema said. "In the U.S. we need to do a better job of supplying rapid at-home tests and making them free for people who want to utilize them."
Gibson’s advice differs slightly. He said the rapid antigen tests are only effective if a person is shedding the virus, which may be several days after they’ve been exposed, and even a day or two after they begin exhibiting symptoms.
“Just because you get a negative test doesn’t mean you’re fully negative,” he said. “There’s room for error."
If a person is experiencing symptoms of illness, Gibson said the advice is the same as he'd give to anyone who's ill, whether it's COVID-19 or something else.
“The best advice is the same advice we give to anyone with an upper respiratory infection,” he said. “Keep your distance, wear a mask, stay home if you can and try not to spread infection to anybody else.”
For each person, the decisions they make about attending gatherings becomes an assessment of the risks versus the benefits of a gathering.
“I think it’s really going to be up to the individuals,” Diekema said. “I think there are a lot of these risk assessments that people have to make for themselves.”
