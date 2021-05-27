Communities and American Legion posts across the county are planning ceremonies to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States. Find a schedule of events below.
Ackley
- Pleasant Hill Cemetery, north of Ackley on S56, will be the location of a Memorial Day service hosted by the American Legion at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 30. It will include a gun salute and Taps.
- Memorial Day services at Prairie Bridges Park, south segment, will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, with a prayer for those lost at sea. The Legion will provide a gun salute and Taps will be sounded.
- Hazel Green Cemetery, about five miles south of Ackley, will host Memorial Day services on Sunday, May 30 at 2 p.m. It will include a gun salute and Taps.
- The Ackley American Legion will serve coffee and rolls at the American Legion starting at 8 am. on Monday, May 31. A parade on Monday morning will march past Grand JiVanté at 8:45 a.m., where “The Star Spangled Banner” will be performed, followed by Taps and a 21-gun salute. The parade will continue to the band shell at Victory Park in downtown Ackley where, at 9 a.m., the Gettysburg Address will be read by Jim Wessels. Musical selections will be performed by the AGWSR High School band. The Rev. David Wagner of Ackley United Methodist Church will offer a few words and a prayer. The ceremony will end with a volley and Taps. From Victory Park, the parade will continue on to Oakwood Cemetery on Sherman Avenue for the playing of “The Star Spangled Banner” and Taps and a gun salute at 9:30 a.m., followed by short talk by Wagner. At 10 a.m. the Legion will conduct a gun salute, perform “The Star Spangled Banner” and Taps at St. Mary Catholic Church. A mass service will take place at the cemetery led by Father Kevin Earlywine. The Legion will host a meal at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited.
Alden
- Memorial Day services will begin at the Alden Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31.
Buckeye
- The Hardin County VFW Post 1886 of Buckeye will conduct Memorial Day services on Monday, May 31 at the following times and locations:
- Sherman Cemetery at 9 a.m.
- Tipton Cemetery at 9:15 a.m.
- Cottage Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.
- Buckeye Cemetery at 10 a.m.
- Services will include a roll call, a prayer, presenting a wreath, firing squad and Taps. A community potluck dinner will be served in the Buckeye Park at noon. The public is invited to attend all events
Eldora
- A ceremony will be held at the Eldora Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31. The 15-minute ceremony will include a guest speaker, the South Hardin High School band and local students reading the World War I poems, “In Flanders Fields” and “The Answer.”
Hubbard
- The Hubbard American Legion Post #4 will host a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at the Hubbard Cemetery.
Iowa Falls
- The Iowa Falls American Legion Post #188 will host a Memorial Day service at the Veterans Memorial on Foster Boulevard at 10 a.m. and a ceremony at Union Cemetery at 11 a.m., weather permitting. If it rains, the event will be canceled.
- The Ladies Social Gathering will host an open house at the newly-remodeled Gardener’s Cottage at Union Cemetery on Memorial Day (May 31) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Owasa
- The Jackson Township Cemetery will host a Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. In the event of rain, the service will be canceled. Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair if social distancing is preferred. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Ward Richards, and a roll call of veterans will be read before community members place poppies on the graves.
Steamboat Rock
- Volunteers in Steamboat Rock will put up an Avenue of Flags at the cemetery. A small flag and white cross will be placed at each veteran’s grave.
