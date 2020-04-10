Easter Passion
Buy Now

Precautions intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 have included the closure of churches, and the cancellation of any events that would draw more than 10 people to a gathering. That means religious services - including those during Holy Week - look very different this year. But many churches are still offering some form of worship using technology, whether its a church website, Facebook or YouTube. Find a full list of those services below.

***

ACKLEY

The Community Good Friday services, scheduled for April 10, are canceled.

Ackley United Methodist Church

  • No services until further notice

Cornerstone Presbyterian PCA

East Friesland Presbyterian

First Presbyterian

  • Easter Services have been canceled.

Harvest Baptist

  • The church will broadcast a recorded Easter service on YouTube.

Our Saviour's Lutheran

  • No services until further notice

St. John's UCC

St. Mary's Catholic Church

  • All services for Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil and Easter will be live-streamed on the church's website. Find times online.

Washington Reformed

  • No services until further notice

***

ALDEN

St. Paul Lutheran Church

  • The church will stream services on its Facebook page. Easter service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, but because no more than 10 people can gather, contact the Rev. Traphagan at 641-373-4128 or email him at christcrucifiedforus@gmail.com to reserve a spot.

United Methodist Church

***

APLINGTON

Aplington Baptist Church

  • A live stream of the Easter Services can be watched at 10:30 a.m. on the church's Facebook page.

Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church

  • Video of the Easter Sunday service will be available by 10 a.m. on April 12 on YouTube

Aplington Ministerial Association

  • Good Friday Services will be held at 7 p.m. on April 10. They can be watched online at the Austinville Christian Reformed Church's website.

Bethel Reformed Church

  • A pre-recorded Easter service will be available on the church's website.

***

AUSTINVILLE

Austinville Christian Reformed

  • A pre-recorded Easter service will be available Sunday morning on the church's website.

***

BLAIRSBURG

Missionary Alliance Church

  • Video of Easter services will be available online at 10 a.m. Sunday on the church's website and its Facebook page

***

BUCKEYE

St. Paul Lutheran Church

  • The church will stream services on its Facebook page. Easter service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, but because no more than 10 people can gather, contact the Rev. Traphagan at 641-373-4128 or email him at christcrucifiedforus@gmail.com to reserve a spot.

***

ELDORA

First Congregational United Church of Christ

St. Mary's Catholic Church

  • All services for Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil and Easter will be live-streamed on the church's website. Find times online.

St. Paul Lutheran Church

  • No services until further notice

United Methodist Church

***

GENEVA

Geneva United Methodist

  • Video of services will be streamed online on the church's Facebook page. Good Friday service will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 10, and Easter Sunday service will be offered twice: at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. 

St. Peter's UCC

  • No services until further notice

***

GARDEN CITY

Stavanger Lutheran Church

  • The church will live stream Easter worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m. on the church's website

***

HAMPTON

St. Patrick's Catholic Church

  • All services for Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil and Easter will be live-streamed on the church's website. Find times online.

***

HUBBARD

Salem United Methodist Church

  • No services until further notice

Zion United Church of Christ

  • Worship is being held on the church's Facebook page. That will include a 7 p.m. Good Friday service and a 10 a.m. Easter celebration service.

***

IOWA FALLS

Bethany Lutheran Church

  • Watch video of church services on the church's website and Facebook page. Good Friday service will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 10. Easter service will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 12. 

Church of the Open Bible

  • Find video of the church's services on its Facebook page, or find more information on the church's website

Evangelical Free Church

  • Watch video of Easter worship service at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. April 12 on the church's Facebook page and its YouTube channel. Video of the Sunday evening service will be on the church's website.

First Christian Church-Disciples

  • Audio of the church services is played on KIFG. It is also available on the church's website.

First Church of God (Indiana)

First Congregational UCC

  • Easter Sunday worship will be held on Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom video conferencing. The link to join the session is here. There will be no Easter morning breakfast. Find more information about the service and the Zoom link on the church's website.

First United Methodist Church

Immanuel Lutheran Church

River's Edge

St. Mark's Catholic Church

  • All services for Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil and Easter will be live-streamed on the church's website. Find times online.

St. Matthew By-The-Bridge Episcopal Church

  • All worship and other church activities are canceled until further notice. Please visit the Episcopal Diocese of Iowa website for more information. 

***

NEW PROVIDENCE

Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church

***

RADCLIFFE

Faith Evangelical Church

  • Sunday service will be broadcast on the church's website at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning

***

STEAMBOAT ROCK

Steamboat Rock Baptist Church

  • Pre-recorded video of the service will be available online at 10 a.m. on Sunday on the church's website.

Steamboat Rock Presbyterian

  • Easter Sunday worship will be pre-recorded and available on the church's Facebook page by 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 12. 

***

WELLSBURG

St. John's Lutheran

  • No service planned

St. Paul's Lutheran

  • A pre-recorded Easter service will be available on the church's Facebook page.

United Reformed

  • No service planned

***

WILLIAMS

St. Paul's Lutheran Church

  • Services are being live streamed on the church's Facebook page. That includes Easter Service, which will begin at 9:30 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.