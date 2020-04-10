Precautions intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 have included the closure of churches, and the cancellation of any events that would draw more than 10 people to a gathering. That means religious services - including those during Holy Week - look very different this year. But many churches are still offering some form of worship using technology, whether its a church website, Facebook or YouTube. Find a full list of those services below.
***
ACKLEY
The Community Good Friday services, scheduled for April 10, are canceled.
Ackley United Methodist Church
- No services until further notice
Cornerstone Presbyterian PCA
- A pre-recorded Service will be available on the church's website on Easter Sunday. Find more information on the church's Facebook page.
East Friesland Presbyterian
- Video of Easter Service will be uploaded to the church Facebook page by 9 a.m.
First Presbyterian
- Easter Services have been canceled.
Harvest Baptist
- The church will broadcast a recorded Easter service on YouTube.
Our Saviour's Lutheran
- No services until further notice
St. John's UCC
- Sunday service will be live streamed at 9 a.m. on the church's Facebook page.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
- All services for Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil and Easter will be live-streamed on the church's website. Find times online.
Washington Reformed
- No services until further notice
***
ALDEN
St. Paul Lutheran Church
- The church will stream services on its Facebook page. Easter service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, but because no more than 10 people can gather, contact the Rev. Traphagan at 641-373-4128 or email him at christcrucifiedforus@gmail.com to reserve a spot.
United Methodist Church
- Services will be streamed on the church's website and Facebook page.
***
APLINGTON
Aplington Baptist Church
- A live stream of the Easter Services can be watched at 10:30 a.m. on the church's Facebook page.
Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church
- Video of the Easter Sunday service will be available by 10 a.m. on April 12 on YouTube.
Aplington Ministerial Association
- Good Friday Services will be held at 7 p.m. on April 10. They can be watched online at the Austinville Christian Reformed Church's website.
Bethel Reformed Church
- A pre-recorded Easter service will be available on the church's website.
***
AUSTINVILLE
Austinville Christian Reformed
- A pre-recorded Easter service will be available Sunday morning on the church's website.
***
BLAIRSBURG
Missionary Alliance Church
- Video of Easter services will be available online at 10 a.m. Sunday on the church's website and its Facebook page.
***
BUCKEYE
St. Paul Lutheran Church
- The church will stream services on its Facebook page. Easter service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, but because no more than 10 people can gather, contact the Rev. Traphagan at 641-373-4128 or email him at christcrucifiedforus@gmail.com to reserve a spot.
***
ELDORA
First Congregational United Church of Christ
- Video of Easter service will be available on the church's website and Facebook page.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
- All services for Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil and Easter will be live-streamed on the church's website. Find times online.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
- No services until further notice
United Methodist Church
- Video of Easter service can be found at 9 a.m. on the church's website or its Facebook page.
***
GENEVA
Geneva United Methodist
- Video of services will be streamed online on the church's Facebook page. Good Friday service will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 10, and Easter Sunday service will be offered twice: at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
St. Peter's UCC
- No services until further notice
***
GARDEN CITY
Stavanger Lutheran Church
- The church will live stream Easter worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m. on the church's website.
***
HAMPTON
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
- All services for Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil and Easter will be live-streamed on the church's website. Find times online.
***
HUBBARD
Salem United Methodist Church
- No services until further notice
Zion United Church of Christ
- Worship is being held on the church's Facebook page. That will include a 7 p.m. Good Friday service and a 10 a.m. Easter celebration service.
***
IOWA FALLS
Bethany Lutheran Church
- Watch video of church services on the church's website and Facebook page. Good Friday service will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 10. Easter service will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 12.
Church of the Open Bible
- Find video of the church's services on its Facebook page, or find more information on the church's website.
Evangelical Free Church
- Watch video of Easter worship service at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. April 12 on the church's Facebook page and its YouTube channel. Video of the Sunday evening service will be on the church's website.
First Christian Church-Disciples
- Audio of the church services is played on KIFG. It is also available on the church's website.
First Church of God (Indiana)
- Watch video of the church's services on the church's Facebook page and on its YouTube channel.
First Congregational UCC
- Easter Sunday worship will be held on Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom video conferencing. The link to join the session is here. There will be no Easter morning breakfast. Find more information about the service and the Zoom link on the church's website.
First United Methodist Church
- Video of services will be available on the church's website and on its Facebook page.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
- Video of church services will be available on the church's website and on its Facebook page.
River's Edge
- Church services will be live streamed the church's website and its Facebook page.
St. Mark's Catholic Church
- All services for Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil and Easter will be live-streamed on the church's website. Find times online.
St. Matthew By-The-Bridge Episcopal Church
- All worship and other church activities are canceled until further notice. Please visit the Episcopal Diocese of Iowa website for more information.
***
NEW PROVIDENCE
Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church
- Video of the service will be available on the church's YouTube channel.
***
RADCLIFFE
Faith Evangelical Church
- Sunday service will be broadcast on the church's website at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning
***
STEAMBOAT ROCK
Steamboat Rock Baptist Church
- Pre-recorded video of the service will be available online at 10 a.m. on Sunday on the church's website.
Steamboat Rock Presbyterian
- Easter Sunday worship will be pre-recorded and available on the church's Facebook page by 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 12.
***
WELLSBURG
St. John's Lutheran
- No service planned
St. Paul's Lutheran
- A pre-recorded Easter service will be available on the church's Facebook page.
United Reformed
- No service planned
***
WILLIAMS
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
- Services are being live streamed on the church's Facebook page. That includes Easter Service, which will begin at 9:30 a.m.
