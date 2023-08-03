Dows Corn Days will be flashing “Back to the 60s” with their celebration Aug. 4-6.
On Friday, Aug. 4, the festival begins with Kid’s Fun Day at the Dow’s swimming pool from 1 to 4 p.m. The food stand will open at 5 in City Park, as will inflatable rides. Also, at 5 p.m., the First Responders Fun Day will be held at the football field. The Lions Club will be holding BINGO from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the park, but don’t miss the crowning of Little Miss and Mr. Dows at 6:30 p.m. Music will begin at the park shelter with Bearcat Pickers at 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m., when DJMan Dave Stein will perform at Shorty’s D Town Lounge. Fireworks will be held at the school’s football field at 9:45 p.m. (Rain date is Saturday at 9:45 p.m.) and the Dows Legion will be selling food and drinks beforehand.
Saturday has tons of fun, with the Dows Legion pancake breakfast at 6 a.m. at Legion Hall. At 8 a.m., the Dows Fun Run will begin at the Depot, and over in the park the flea market will be held at 9 a.m. If history is your thing, a working metalsmith will be demonstrating his skills at 9:30 a.m. at the Quasdorf Blacksmith Museum.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m., and the food stand, kid’s train rides, inflatables will open at 11 a.m. afterwards. A fun, different contest will begin at 11 a.m., so be sure to contact your fellow Dows classmates and get them in the park for a chance to win the class attendance contest.
And the time you’ve been waiting for, the amazing Dows sweet corn, watermelon and ice cream feeds will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 12:30 p.m., and if that doesn’t suit your fancy, the Dows Lions Club sandwich stand will open too. Loony Balloonies and face painting will start at 11:30 a.m., and local singer Jack Wibholm, of Popejoy, will be in the shelter at that time until 1 p.m.
Noon will host the turtle races, games for kids, Show and Shine Car Show in the park, and the bags tournament registration at the Dows Community Convention Center. The bags tourney will begin at 1 p.m. The Dows Lions will hold BINGO in the park at 1 p.m., and the Big Wheel Races will be in the park also. At 1:30 p.m. the Lincolnway Driverz will be at the shelter until 3 p.m.
A wine tasting by the Soldier Creek Winery will be held at 1 p.m. at the Dows Mercantile. A kiddie tractor pull will be at 2 p.m. in the park. The Simmons Family will be in the park at 3:30 p.m., and trivia at Shorty’s will be held at 4:30 p.m. With sign up at 4 p.m., the Card Sharks Game will be at 5 p.m. at the shelter, sponsored by the Dows Harmony Club and the Wright County Monitor. The Legion grill drawing will be held at 6:30 p.m., and Elvis impersonator Jamie Aaron Kelley will be at the park at 7 p.m.
Finally, Clint Riedel will play at Shorty’s at 8 p.m.
To conclude Dows Corn Days’ “Back to the 60’s,” a church service will be held at 10 a.m. in the shelter that Sunday.
