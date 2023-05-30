Following an incident in Eldora on Friday, May 26, where a dead woman had been found in a 17th Avenue home, the Eldora Police Department sent out a release seeking the public's eye with the potential whereabouts of 28-year-old Nathan Cole Bahr "in connection with a homicide."
The most recent update from 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, revealed that Bahr was "captured" and is now "in custody."
In talks with Eldora Police Chief Nick Hassebrock, he added an up-to-the-minute report that Bahr had been apprehended in Gilbert, Arizona by the Gilbert Police Department on the night of Monday, May 29.
Additionally, Tuesday morning's press release, the fourth overall, offered Bahr's current status and also stated, "As with any criminal case, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty."
Lastly, Eldora Police thanked the community and several other law enforcement agencies: Hardin County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa State Patrol, Hardin County Emergency Management, and the Eldora EMS.
