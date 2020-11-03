Absentee board volunteer Nathan Super runs ballots through a tabulation machine at the Hardin County Courthouse in Eldora on Tuesday afternoon. A board of volunteers started tabulating Hardin County absentee ballots at around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Sometime during the afternoon, the tabulation machine's scanner failed. The backup tabulator is much slower, so Hardin County officials are warning the public that results will be delayed until at least midnight, and maybe later.