Polls have closed across Iowa, but Hardin County residents shouldn’t expect to see full local results until at least midnight, and possibly later, after a tabulation machine that was being used to process absentee ballots malfunctioned this afternoon.
Hardin County Attorney Darrell Meyer sent an email to local media outlets just after 6 p.m. Tuesday announcing results would be delayed “due to the high volume of absentee ballots and the time it takes to accurately process those ballots”.
The County Auditor’s Office reported on Monday evening that 5,080 voters had cast absentee ballots in the General Election, either through the mail or in person at the courthouse. The process of counting those ballots began at around 9 a.m. Tuesday. A board of volunteers feeds the ballots into a tabulation machine that calculates the results. While the county owns enough tabulation machines to have one at each precinct, the one that was being used Tuesday morning is faster, able to read ballots more rapidly.
But sometime this afternoon, after about 2,000 absentee ballots had been fed through it, the scanner inside the machine quit working.
“Jessica (Lara, County Auditor) made calls to the manufacturer and there was nothing they could do to remedy that,” said Meyer, who was fielding questions Tuesday night so Lara and her staff could focus on election results. Meyer said the Iowa Secretary of State was consulted, and the county was told that its only option was to rely on a second back-up tabulator that processes ballots much slower. At the pace of the new tabulator, it’s estimated absentee ballots won’t be fully counted until midnight or 1 a.m.
Lara said the machine, which was bought by the county in 2014, was tested before Tuesday and found to be in working order.
“Every possible solution that could be brainstormed was shot down, so we’ll just keep plugging away,” Meyer said. Some of the proposed solutions included using one of the precincts’ tabulators to count absentees, but Meyer said the Secretary of State’s Office wasn’t comfortable with that solution because the machine would have to go through a new round of testing and quality control before it could be used for absentees. The county also suggested holding off until Wednesday to count absentee ballots. That idea, too, was rejected.
“They said that will cause more consternation,” Meyer said of the state’s response to the county’s suggestions. “They said just keep going, even if it’s at a snail’s pace.”
Meyer said his announcement about late results was intended to “manage expectations”. But, he said, Hardin County voters should feel confident that their votes will be accurately counted.
“There’s no concern over how it’s being done, the accuracy of it,” he said of the machine breakdown. “It’s just going to be slower.”
This year’s General Election set records for the number of absentee ballots cast, possibly because of the coronavirus pandemic. While this year there were 5,080 absentees cast, four years ago, the county received just 3,429 absentee ballots.
Look for full local election results on the Hardin County website here.
